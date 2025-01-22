WEF 2025: VP Shettima Urges Investors To Explore Nigeria’s Expanding Investment Opportunities

Vice President Kashim Shettima calls on investors to take advantage of Nigeria’s growing investment potential, emphasizing the vast economic opportunities available in the country and across Africa. Speaking at the “Roadmap to Co-create Investment Opportunities for Africa’s Frontier Markets” forum during the ongoing 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, he highlights Nigeria’s favorable economic outlook and commitment to attracting global investors.

The session, co-chaired by Mirek Dusek, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, and Marie-Laure Akin Olugbade, Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank (AFDB) group, focuses on strategies to enhance humanitarian and resilience investments in Africa. Addressing the gathering, Shettima counters negative perceptions about Nigeria and Africa, stressing that the country is open for business with a focus on modernization and strategic investments. He reaffirms President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s dedication to positioning Nigeria as a prime investment destination, citing his background as a chartered accountant as an asset in economic planning.

Drawing from his extensive experience in Nigeria’s banking sector, Shettima describes Nigeria as fully prepared to embrace large-scale investments. He points to key initiatives, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and major infrastructure projects such as the coastal highway from Calabar to Lagos and the West African gas pipeline, as efforts to drive economic growth.

Shettima rejects outdated stereotypes about Africa, likening the continent’s economic emergence to Napoleon Bonaparte’s famous depiction of China as a “sleeping giant” poised to reshape global markets. Quoting former Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Murtala Mohammed, he asserts that Africa has outgrown external influence and is now asserting its economic independence on the world stage.

The 2025 World Economic Forum, taking place from January 20-24 in Davos, Switzerland, runs under the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,” with discussions centered on fostering international cooperation and driving economic progress. As part of efforts to strengthen African leadership presence at the forum, Shettima joins South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as a special guest at a high-level briefing following his participation in the Africa Investment Forum.