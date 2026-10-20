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Home Business News SPORTS Week 14 Pool Result for Sat 3, Oct 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 14 Pool Result for Sat 3, Oct 2026, UK 2026/2027

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 14 Pool Fixtures for Sat 8 Oct 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 14 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 14 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 14 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 14 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 14; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 03-October-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1FinlandAlbania1-:-12-:-1Home
2BelarusSan Marino0-:-04-:-0Home
3CroatiaEngland0-:-40-:-7Away
4EstoniaLuxembourg1-:-01-:-0Home
5IcelandBulgaria1-:-03-:-0Home
6N. MacedoniaScotland0-:-10-:-2Away
7SpainCzechia2-:-03-:-1Home
8SwitzerlandSlovenia2-:-12-:-1Home
9AzerbaijanLithuania1-:-01-:-0Home
10KosovoAustria0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
11MaltaAndorra0-:-01-:-0Home
12GreeceGermany0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
13IrelandIsrael1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
14NetherlandsSerbia1-:-12-:-1Home
15PortugalNorway1-:-12-:-1Home
16WalesDenmark0-:-00-:-1Away
17Burton A.Huddersfield1-:-21-:-3Away
18Leyton O.Plymouth0-:-00-:-2Away
19ReadingBradford C.0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
20Wigan A.MansfieldVoidPPHome
21AccringtonCheltenham0-:-02-:-0Home
22CreweBristol R.2-:-03-:-1Home
23ExeterRotherham0-:-01-:-0Home
24GillinghamNewport Co.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
25GrimsbyShrewsbury0-:-11-:-2Away
26RochdaleSwindon0-:-01-:-0Home
27Salford C.Fleetwood0-:-01-:-0Home
28WalsallCrawleyVoidPPnoScoreDraw
29G. MortonRaith0-:-11-:-2Away
30LivingstonAyr United1-:-21-:-2Away
31PartickArbroath2-:-03-:-0Home
32AirdrieMontrose0-:-01-:-0Home
33East FifeE. Kilbride0-:-10-:-3Away
34Queen O’SthC. Rangers2-:-04-:-3Home
35Ross CountyAlloa1-:-04-:-1Home
36HamiltonPeterhead0-:-02-:-1Home
37AnnanStirling A.0-:-00-:-1Away
38DumbartonForfar0-:-12-:-1Home
39Elgin CityClyde0-:-16-:-2Home
40Spartans FCK. Hearts0-:-10-:-2Away
41StranraerEdinburgh C.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
42AldershotCarlisle0-:-21-:-3Away
43BarrowWealdstone1-:-12-:-1Home
44Boreham W.Altrincham0-:-13-:-1Home
45EastleighWoking1-:-11-:-3Away
46HarrogateHornchurch1-:-03-:-0Home
47HartlepoolTamworth0-:-10-:-1Away
48ScunthorpeForest G.VoidPPAway
49YeovilBoston Utd.4-:-06-:-0Home
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