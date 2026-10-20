Week 14 Pool Result for Sat 3, Oct 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 14 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.
Week 14 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 14 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 14 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.
|WEEK: 14; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 03-October-2026
|№
|Football Pools Results
|HT
|FT
|Status
|1
|Finland
|Albania
|1-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|2
|Belarus
|San Marino
|0-:-0
|4-:-0
|Home
|3
|Croatia
|England
|0-:-4
|0-:-7
|Away
|4
|Estonia
|Luxembourg
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|5
|Iceland
|Bulgaria
|1-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|6
|N. Macedonia
|Scotland
|0-:-1
|0-:-2
|Away
|7
|Spain
|Czechia
|2-:-0
|3-:-1
|Home
|8
|Switzerland
|Slovenia
|2-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|9
|Azerbaijan
|Lithuania
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|10
|Kosovo
|Austria
|0-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|11
|Malta
|Andorra
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|12
|Greece
|Germany
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|13
|Ireland
|Israel
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|14
|Netherlands
|Serbia
|1-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|15
|Portugal
|Norway
|1-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|16
|Wales
|Denmark
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|17
|Burton A.
|Huddersfield
|1-:-2
|1-:-3
|Away
|18
|Leyton O.
|Plymouth
|0-:-0
|0-:-2
|Away
|19
|Reading
|Bradford C.
|0-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|20
|Wigan A.
|Mansfield
|Void
|PP
|Home
|21
|Accrington
|Cheltenham
|0-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|22
|Crewe
|Bristol R.
|2-:-0
|3-:-1
|Home
|23
|Exeter
|Rotherham
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|24
|Gillingham
|Newport Co.
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|25
|Grimsby
|Shrewsbury
|0-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|26
|Rochdale
|Swindon
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|27
|Salford C.
|Fleetwood
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|28
|Walsall
|Crawley
|Void
|PP
|noScoreDraw
|29
|G. Morton
|Raith
|0-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|30
|Livingston
|Ayr United
|1-:-2
|1-:-2
|Away
|31
|Partick
|Arbroath
|2-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|32
|Airdrie
|Montrose
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|33
|East Fife
|E. Kilbride
|0-:-1
|0-:-3
|Away
|34
|Queen O’Sth
|C. Rangers
|2-:-0
|4-:-3
|Home
|35
|Ross County
|Alloa
|1-:-0
|4-:-1
|Home
|36
|Hamilton
|Peterhead
|0-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|37
|Annan
|Stirling A.
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|38
|Dumbarton
|Forfar
|0-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|39
|Elgin City
|Clyde
|0-:-1
|6-:-2
|Home
|40
|Spartans FC
|K. Hearts
|0-:-1
|0-:-2
|Away
|41
|Stranraer
|Edinburgh C.
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|42
|Aldershot
|Carlisle
|0-:-2
|1-:-3
|Away
|43
|Barrow
|Wealdstone
|1-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|44
|Boreham W.
|Altrincham
|0-:-1
|3-:-1
|Home
|45
|Eastleigh
|Woking
|1-:-1
|1-:-3
|Away
|46
|Harrogate
|Hornchurch
|1-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|47
|Hartlepool
|Tamworth
|0-:-1
|0-:-1
|Away
|48
|Scunthorpe
|Forest G.
|Void
|PP
|Away
|49
|Yeovil
|Boston Utd.
|4-:-0
|6-:-0
|Home