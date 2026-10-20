Week 15 Pool Result for Sat 10, Oct 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 15 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.
Week 15 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 15 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 15 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.
|WEEK: 15; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 10-October-2026
|№
|Football Pools Results
|HT
|FT
|Status
|1
|Aston Villa
|Brentford
|1-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|2
|Chelsea
|Bournemouth
|2-:-0
|5-:-1
|Home
|3
|Ipswich
|Fulham
|0-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|4
|Sunderland
|Brighton
|0-:-0
|0-:-2
|Away
|5
|Man Utd.
|Tottenham
|0-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|6
|Blackburn
|Cardiff
|2-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|7
|Bolton
|Stoke
|0-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|8
|Derby
|Wrexham
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|9
|Middlesbro
|Wolves
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|10
|Preston
|Millwall
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|11
|Sheff Utd.
|Lincoln
|1-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|12
|Watford
|Burnley
|0-:-3
|0-:-4
|Away
|13
|Bradford C.
|Leyton O.
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|14
|Cambridge U.
|Blackpool
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|15
|Doncaster
|Burton A.
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|16
|Huddersfield
|Sheff Wed.
|0-:-0
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|17
|Leicester
|Peterboro
|0-:-3
|1-:-3
|Away
|18
|Mansfield
|Bromley
|1-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|19
|Milton K.D.
|Reading
|0-:-1
|1-:-5
|Away
|20
|Stevenage
|Wigan A.
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|21
|Stockport
|Barnsley
|0-:-1
|3-:-1
|Home
|22
|Wycombe
|Luton
|0-:-2
|1-:-4
|Away
|23
|Bristol R.
|Barnet
|1-:-0
|1-:-3
|Away
|24
|Cheltenham
|Salford C.
|0-:-0
|0-:-2
|Away
|25
|Crawley
|Chesterfield
|0-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|26
|Fleetwood
|Walsall
|0-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|27
|Newport Co.
|Colchester
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|28
|Port Vale
|Grimsby
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|29
|Rotherham
|Gillingham
|1-:-1
|1-:-4
|Away
|30
|Shrewsbury
|Exeter
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|31
|Tranmere
|Rochdale
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|32
|York City
|Northampton
|0-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|33
|Dundee Utd.
|Hibernian
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|34
|Falkirk
|Dundee FC
|1-:-0
|1-:-2
|Away
|35
|Hearts
|St. Mirren
|2-:-0
|5-:-0
|Home
|36
|Rangers
|Kilmarnock
|3-:-0
|3-:-1
|Home
|37
|Arbroath
|G. Morton
|0-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|38
|Ayr United
|Dunfermline
|0-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|39
|Inverness
|Stenhsemuir
|2-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|40
|Livingston
|Partick
|1-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|41
|Raith
|Queen’s Pk
|1-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|42
|Alloa
|Hamilton
|0-:-3
|0-:-3
|Away
|43
|C. Rangers
|East Fife
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|44
|E. Kilbride
|Airdrie
|2-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|45
|Montrose
|Ross County
|0-:-3
|0-:-5
|Away
|46
|Peterhead
|Queen O’Sth
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|47
|Alaves
|Atl Madrid
|1-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|48
|Barcelona
|Getafe
|2-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|49
|Real Madrid
|Villarreal
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home