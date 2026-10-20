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Home Business News SPORTS Week 15 Pool Result for Sat 10, Oct 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 15 Pool Result for Sat 10, Oct 2026, UK 2026/2027

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 15 Pool Fixtures for Sat 15 Oct 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 15 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 15 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 15 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 15 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 15; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 10-October-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston VillaBrentford1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
2ChelseaBournemouth2-:-05-:-1Home
3IpswichFulham0-:-02-:-1Home
4SunderlandBrighton0-:-00-:-2Away
5Man Utd.Tottenham0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
6BlackburnCardiff2-:-02-:-1Home
7BoltonStoke0-:-11-:-2Away
8DerbyWrexham1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
9MiddlesbroWolves0-:-01-:-0Home
10PrestonMillwall0-:-00-:-1Away
11Sheff Utd.Lincoln1-:-03-:-0Home
12WatfordBurnley0-:-30-:-4Away
13Bradford C.Leyton O.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
14Cambridge U.Blackpool0-:-01-:-0Home
15DoncasterBurton A.1-:-01-:-0Home
16HuddersfieldSheff Wed.0-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
17LeicesterPeterboro0-:-31-:-3Away
18MansfieldBromley1-:-12-:-1Home
19Milton K.D.Reading0-:-11-:-5Away
20StevenageWigan A.0-:-01-:-0Home
21StockportBarnsley0-:-13-:-1Home
22WycombeLuton0-:-21-:-4Away
23Bristol R.Barnet1-:-01-:-3Away
24CheltenhamSalford C.0-:-00-:-2Away
25CrawleyChesterfield0-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
26FleetwoodWalsall0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
27Newport Co.Colchester0-:-01-:-0Home
28Port ValeGrimsby1-:-01-:-0Home
29RotherhamGillingham1-:-11-:-4Away
30ShrewsburyExeter0-:-00-:-1Away
31TranmereRochdale1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
32York CityNorthampton0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
33Dundee Utd.Hibernian1-:-01-:-0Home
34FalkirkDundee FC1-:-01-:-2Away
35HeartsSt. Mirren2-:-05-:-0Home
36RangersKilmarnock3-:-03-:-1Home
37ArbroathG. Morton0-:-11-:-2Away
38Ayr UnitedDunfermline0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
39InvernessStenhsemuir2-:-02-:-0Home
40LivingstonPartick1-:-11-:-2Away
41RaithQueen’s Pk1-:-02-:-0Home
42AlloaHamilton0-:-30-:-3Away
43C. RangersEast Fife1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
44E. KilbrideAirdrie2-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
45MontroseRoss County0-:-30-:-5Away
46PeterheadQueen O’Sth0-:-00-:-1Away
47AlavesAtl Madrid1-:-11-:-2Away
48BarcelonaGetafe2-:-03-:-0Home
49Real MadridVillarreal0-:-01-:-0Home
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