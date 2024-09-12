Verve Unveils Goodlife Promo 5.0, Offering Instant Rewards for Cardholders

Verve, Africa’s largest domestic payments card and token brand, has launched the 5th edition of its Goodlife Promo, a reward program designed to enrich the lives of its cardholders. This year’s edition promises to be the most exciting yet, featuring instant discounts and rewards for Verve cardholders.

Starting August 15, 2024, to December 31, 2024, Verve cardholders will enjoy up to 10 per cent instant discount or rewards on every transaction at selected outlets. All you need to do is use your Verve card at any participating outlet, including NNPC, Addide, The Place, Sweet Sensation, Chowdeck, among others. across Nigeria and enjoy this amazing offer.

The Verve Goodlife Promo 5.0 offers cardholders numerous opportunities to enjoy these rewards. This initiative is Verve’s way of appreciating its cardholders, offering them an opportunity to save while spending on the things they need and love.

Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director, Verve International, emphasized that the Verve Goodlife Promo is more than just a rewards program. Ogbunude said that it is a testament to Verve’s commitment to understanding and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

He added that, “Verve is continuously expanding its footprints across the continent and beyond. As such we are continuously exploring ways to stay ahead of the curve and competition. We have seen a growing number of Nigerians and Africans at large choosing the Verve card, and their steadfast loyalty motivates us to continue providing outstanding value. We encourage more Nigerians to join the Verve family comprising millions of people from across Africa and beyond and enjoy the fantastic benefits and surprises we have prepared,” Ogbunude remarked.

Speaking at the launch, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Interswitch Group, said: “We are excited to launch another edition of the Verve Good Life Promo, which demonstrates our commitment to improving the lives of our customers amid our current economic realities. We understand that the pressure on consumers’ disposable income has increased, so, we want to cushion this effect on our cardholders.”

“We believe that everyone deserves a good life, and we’re dedicated to making that a reality through initiatives like this. By offering instant rewards, we empower our cardholders to enjoy the good things of life they love” Eromosele added.

To participate in the Verve Good Life Promo 5.0, Verve cardholders simply need to use their cards at any of the designated outlets. The 10 per cent discount will be applied instantly – no coupons, no hassle.

Non-Verve cardholders can also enjoy the promo benefits by visiting their banks and requesting a Verve card.