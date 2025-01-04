US May Acquire Up To 400,000 Bitcoins In 2025, Says DeVere Group CEO

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, predicts that the United States could purchase between 300,000 and 400,000 Bitcoins in 2025 as part of a potential “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.” He suggests that this move would establish Bitcoin as a critical element of U.S. financial policy and trigger a historic bull market in the cryptocurrency space.

Green’s prediction aligns with the proposed Bitcoin Act of 2024, introduced by Senator Cynthia Lummis, which aims to facilitate the acquisition of up to one million Bitcoins over five years. While the proposal may face modifications during political discussions, Green remains confident in the likelihood of substantial Bitcoin purchases by the U.S. government.

“This is not just an economic plan; it is a geopolitical strategy,” Green says, emphasizing how such a reserve could enhance Bitcoin’s role in global finance and reinforce the dominance of the U.S. dollar in the digital economy.

Green expects the establishment of a Bitcoin reserve to spark unprecedented growth in the cryptocurrency market.

“A reserve of 300,000 to 400,000 Bitcoins would almost certainly drive a historic bull run,” he explains. “This initiative has the potential to create exponential value and reshape global financial markets.”

This prediction is consistent with former President Donald Trump’s campaign promises in 2024, which included plans for crypto-friendly policies and a $14 billion national Bitcoin reserve. Trump framed the initiative as a strategy to boost the U.S. economy and assert leadership in digital finance.

The growing bipartisan interest in cryptocurrencies as strategic assets underscores their increasing significance in economic policy discussions. Bitcoin is steadily transitioning from a speculative investment to a cornerstone of national economic strategy.

