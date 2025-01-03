NDDC Expands Solar-Powered Streetlight Program To Boost Security In Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) continues to distribute solar-powered streetlights across the Niger Delta to improve security and enhance quality of life.

Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of NDDC, confirms that the initiative, named “Light Up the Niger Delta,” benefits all nine states in the region, including Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers. The project focuses on creating safer and more secure communities.

Ogbuku explains that the program aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and prioritizes clean energy to enhance infrastructure and address environmental challenges.

“We see this project transforming communities, fostering peaceful coexistence, and reducing crime in areas once plagued by insecurity,” he says.

The solar-powered streetlight project reduces reliance on fossil fuels, combats climate change, and tackles social disparities. Ogbuku highlights how the initiative addresses gaps in amenities between underserved communities and International Oil Companies (IOC) camps, which have uninterrupted electricity and basic facilities.

“This initiative reflects a needs-based approach, ensuring that communities receive the infrastructure they need to thrive,” he adds.

Communities across the region have praised the project, and NDDC plans to extend the program to additional areas. To ensure long-term success, the commission has engaged a consultant to develop a carbon credit framework, enabling it to recover credits from its clean energy initiatives.

“This carbon credit system strengthens our environmental sustainability efforts while ensuring the longevity of this program,” Ogbuku explains.

He calls on Niger Delta youths to support government programs and assures them of President Tinubu’s commitment to the region’s development.

“President Tinubu prioritizes the well-being of the Niger Delta, and we encourage everyone to collaborate in achieving shared goals,” he states.

NDDC focuses on improving infrastructure and human development in the Niger Delta. The commission is allocated N776.53 billion in the 2025 proposed budget, reflecting its significant role in advancing regional development compared to other regional commissions.