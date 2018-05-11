Union Bank Grows Gross Earnings by 26%

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc on Thursday, May 10, released its financial statements for the year ended December 2017.

In the results, the financial house pushed its gross earnings by 26 percent to N163.8 billion from N126.6 billion achieved in 2016.

During the period under review, the profit before tax marginally dropped to N15.5 billion from N15.7 billion in 2016, while the profit after tax declined to N14.6 billion from N15.4 billion in the previous year.

However, the company’s interest income jumped by 25 percent to N124.5 billion from N99.7 billion in 2016, driven by the impact of Naira devaluation on the foreign currency denominated loan book, government securities yields and loan book re-pricing.

Furthermore, the net interest income increased by 3 percent to N66.7 billion from N65 billion in 2016 with the interest expense growing by 67 percent to N57.9 billion from N34.7 billion in 2016. This was buoyed by the challenging interest rate environment, as the yield curve remains elevated.

In the results, the bank’s non-interest income went up by 31 percent to N39.3 billion from N29.9 billion in 2016, driven by a combination of improved fee and commission income, trading income and more effective debt recovery machine.

In the period under review, operating expenses (OPEX) increased by 5 percent to N65.1 billion from N62 billion in 2016 despite a double-digit inflationary environment and the impact of devaluation on IT investments.

Also, the gross loans went up 5 percent to N560.7 billion from N535.8 billion as at December 2016, almost entirely due to the impact of Naira devaluation on the foreign currency denominated loan book.

In addition, customer deposits went up 22 percent to N802.4 billion from N658.4 billion as at December 2016, continuing its upward trajectory since 2016. The investments in customer-led products and the bank’s alternate channels, along with a strengthened brand, are delivering positive outcomes.

In the financial statements, the Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio increased to 19.8 percent from 6.9 percent in 2016, representing a 12.9 percent rise.

Managing Director of Union Bank, Mr Emeka Emuwa, commenting on the bank’s earnings, remained that, “Strengthening our capital base through the Rights Issue was key for the Bank in 2017. Notwithstanding the challenges a tightened economy presented, the rights issue was 20% oversubscribed.

“This overwhelming success is credited to strong shareholder and investor confidence in Union Bank’s immediate and longer-term plans. With sufficient capital buffers, we are now in pole position to execute our growth agenda from 2018 onwards.

“Operationally, we continued to focus on growing our retail customer base and optimising customer experience with simpler, smarter banking solutions.

“We launched an upgraded suite of digital channels including UnionMobile, UnionOnline and our unique USSD banking code *826#, driving an increase in active subscribers above 100% on the mobile app and online banking platforms.

“Union Bank’s alternative banking platform remains the fastest growing in the industry. We continue to attract broad segments of new customers, adding 90% more new-to-bank customers in 2017 compared to 2016, he stated.