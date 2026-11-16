FCMB finances 60,000-tonne plastic recycling plant

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 16th, 2026

Key Points

· First City Monument Bank has provided N40bn in machinery and working-capital financing to Polysmart Packaging Limited for a plastic recycling plant in Ileke, Ogun State

· The plant has an annual production capacity of 60,000 tonnes and was commissioned on October 29

· It will convert recovered post-consumer plastic waste into food-grade recycled PET materials for manufacturers

· Polysmart describes it as Africa’s largest plastic recycling plant

· The operation is expected to create about 1,000 direct jobs and more than 50,000 indirect jobs

· Polysmart projects annual foreign exchange savings of about $72m by reducing imports of virgin resin

Main Story

First City Monument Bank has provided N40bn in machinery and working-capital financing to Polysmart Packaging Limited for a plastic recycling plant with an annual production capacity of 60,000 tonnes in Ileke town, Ogun State. A statement from the bank on Sunday said the facility, commissioned on October 29, will convert recovered post-consumer plastic waste into food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate materials for manufacturers, Described by Polysmart as Africa’s largest plastic recycling plant, the investment is expected to strengthen local packaging production, support plastic-waste recovery and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported raw materials.

At the commissioning, Minister of Environment Balarabe Lawal said the facility would improve Nigeria’s capacity to recover and recycle plastic waste while supporting environmental sustainability objectives. Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun described the investment as a demonstration of Nigerian enterprise and innovation, and of the opportunities created by a supportive investment environment.

The Issues

Nigeria consumes about 600,000 tonnes of virgin PET annually, according to Polysmart’s estimate, much of it imported. Locally produced recycled material could replace part of that resin, easing pressure on foreign exchange. The company projects annual savings of about $72m, though that figure is its own projection.

The plant also targets plastic waste, a persistent environmental problem. Its success depends on a reliable supply of collected plastic, which is why Polysmart stressed jobs across collection, aggregation, transportation and processing. Figures on capacity also differ slightly: the plant has a 60,000-tonne annual production capacity, while Polysmart says it can process up to 100,000 tonnes of mixed plastics at full capacity, equivalent to about 6.5 billion bottles, The job numbers, about 1,000 direct and more than 50,000 indirect, are the company’s expectations rather than confirmed outcomes.

What’s Being Said

Polysmart Group Managing Director Wasiu Balogun said: “This is climate action made in Nigeria. The investment demonstrates the capacity of Nigerian businesses to develop world-class recycling infrastructure.” He said it shows Nigerian firms can build recycling infrastructure serving local industries and creating opportunities across the waste-recovery chain. He also credited FCMB’s longstanding support as instrumental to Polysmart’s growth and expansion, Abiodun said: “Polysmart embodies our commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices, environmental sustainability and wealth creation, reflected in our ₦40 billion in funding for machinery and working capital.”

What’s Next

Attention will turn to how quickly the plant reaches full capacity and whether collection networks can supply enough plastic waste. Manufacturers’ uptake of the food-grade recycled PET will also be a key test, Polysmart, founded in 2013, may look to expand further if demand holds, while the results could encourage banks to finance similar recycling projects.

Bottom Line

FCMB’s N40bn backing has produced what Polysmart calls Africa’s largest plastic recycling plant, promising jobs, forex savings and less plastic waste, though those gains depend on steady waste supply and strong demand from manufacturers.