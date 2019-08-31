UEFA Announces Group Stage Fixtures for 2019/20 Europa League

The group stage draw for the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League has been made, with Manchester United, Arsenal, Wolves, Sevilla, Porto, Roma, Lazio, Celtic and Rangers among the clubs to have learned their fate on the road to Gdansk next May.

Taking place in Monaco, the draw followed its usual format. The 48 competing teams were split into pots (1-4), with one side from each pot assigned to each of the 12 groups (A-L).

Last season’s runners-up Arsenal, were placed in a group F alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria Guimaraes.

Manchester United — who won this competition two years ago — are faced with a very long away trip to Astana in Kazakhstan, as well Partizan Belgrade and AZ Alkmaar in Group L.

The group stage draw for the 2019/20 Europa League has taken place and the groups are as follows:

Group A: Sevilla, APOEL FC, Qarabag F91, Dudelange

Group B: Dynamo Kiev, FC Copenhagen, Malmo, FC Lugano

Group C: FC Basel, FC Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor

Group D: Sporting, PSV, Rosenborg, BK LASK

Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Stade Rennais, CRF 1907 Cluj

Group F: Arsenal, Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria SC

Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers

Group H: CSKA, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros

Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, FC Oleksandriya

Group J: Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir F.K., Wolfsberger

Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Wolverhampton, SK Slovan Bratislava

Group L: Manchester United, FC Astana, FK Partizan, AZ Alkmaar

Matchday one will take place on September 19, and the round will conclude as usual with matchday six on December 12. The first knockout draw will follow on December 16.

This season’s final will be played in the city of Gdnask on Poland’s Baltic coast on May 27, 2020.

