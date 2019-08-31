Kia, Dana Group partners Lagos State and Rotary Club on Blood Donation Camp

In a bid to save lives and to contribute greatly to the healthcare delivery for Nigerians, Kia amongst other brands and companies in Dana Group partnered with Rotary Club of Lagos Island District 9110, Lagos State and Sathya Sai International Organisation of Nigeria on a blood donation camp aimed at bridging the ever-increasing gap in the demand and supply of blood in Nigeria.

This year’s blood donation camp makes it the second camp in two years following the success of the 2018 edition. Aimed at alleviating the blood shortage in the country and in line with Dana’s commitment to contribute to the community in a meaningful way, the partnership with other organizations on the blood donation camp is geared towards saving lives and helping those who are in need of blood in the hospitals.

In the recently conducted blood donation camp, a large pool of employee volunteered in the program to help contribute to the Rotary club’s call on corporate bodies to provide blood and meet up with the needs of the country’s population of over 180 million people.

The blood donation drive is to help ensure blood is never missing from hospital shelves and to reduce the surging rise of postpartum hemorrhaging which is the leading cause of maternal mortality, accounting for over 27 percent of all maternal deaths in Nigeria.

The need for blood is constant, so is the need for donations. Every day, all the hospitals and clinics in the world need blood and blood components to treat patients, since most surgical interventions and a great number of medical procedures require blood transfusions.

Transfusions of blood and blood components have become an essential part of healthcare today. Dana Group supports the blood donation initiative via an employee blood donor drive themed ‘Blood Donation Camp – Give Blood, Give Life’. The conglomerate’s action was aimed at dispelling myths in blood donation and encouraging other organizations to follow suit in saving the lives of many in need of blood.

Speaking on Dana Group’s partnership with other organizations on blood donation programs, Mr. Ramesh Hathiramani, Chairman, Dana Group said, “our partnership with the Rotary Club of Lagos Island District 9110 and Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service [LSBTS] on the blood donation program is consequent upon our increasing efforts to positively impact the communities, we’re in.

We foster a framework for collaboration with both organizations and the government to recognize local initiatives that directly impact the lives of the people.

As an upright corporate citizen and one that stays true to an unwavering commitment to saving lives, the blood donation camp is rooted in Dana Group’s objective to contribute to the development of society.

We further acknowledge the with Rotary Club of Lagos Island District 9110, Lagos Blood Bank, and the SSION for their dedicated efforts towards the care and treatment of local communities, notably, their work to ensure that blood reserves remain ample and lives continue to be saved.”

Expressing his awe and appreciation of the high turnout of Dana Group employees, President of the Rotary Club of Lagos Island District 9110, Rotarian. Vipul Agrawal expressed his gratitude to blood donors.

He appreciated the heartwarming and positive turnout of willing donors and appreciates the many efforts contributed by all concerned, from the corporate bodies, as well as other notable individuals with a passion to save lives through the blood bank free donation project.

“Giving back is in the heart of our business, it forms part of our core values. To save lives and provide a quality health care delivery to the people, alongside our partners, we’ve keyed into the blood donation program – to continue our great momentum of giving back to communities all over the country,” said Dinesh Tanwani, Vice President, Admin, Dana Group.

Continued, Dinesh stressed that “Volunteer-ism is central to Dana Group’s culture and to the character of our company. Partnering with the Rotary Club and SSION in the blood donation camp program is one of the ways we save lives and help our neighborhoods and our communities thrive.”

Blood donation is one of the most significant contributions that a person can make towards sustaining a society. One of the most impactful ways to have a direct impact on the lives of the people in a community, a neighbor, friend or stranger in need is through blood donations.

The volunteers from Dana Group through their turnout depicts their willingness and understanding that a positive change by helping others also refuels their energy and enthusiasm for life.

