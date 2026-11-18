By Emmanuella Opara Isioma | November 18th, 2026

KEY POINTS

Former Delta State Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan will be buried on December 18, 2026.

Funeral activities will begin on December 14 with a state valedictory service and tribute in Asaba.

A service of songs will hold on December 17 in Warri, while a thanksgiving service is scheduled for December 20.

MAIN STORY

The family of former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has announced December 18, 2026, for his burial.

Uduaghan, who died on October 19, three days before his 72nd birthday, will be laid to rest following a series of funeral activities scheduled to begin on December 14.

According to the burial programme issued by the family and signed by Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri Kingdom, the activities will open with a State Valedictory Service and Tribute at The Dome Event Centre, Asaba.

A Service of Songs will follow on December 17 at First Baptist Church, Warri, ahead of the funeral service on December 18 at Umuegbe Primary School, Abigborodo, Warri North.

The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 11am, after which a private interment will take place.

The family has also scheduled a Thanksgiving Service for December 20 at First Baptist Church, Warri.

Uduaghan governed Delta State between 2007 and 2015. Before becoming governor, he served as the state’s Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003 and Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007.

During his years in public service, he was involved in the administration and development of the state.

THE ISSUES

Uduaghan’s death marks the loss of a former state governor whose public service career spanned more than a decade in Delta State’s political administration. His tenure covered several years of state governance, following earlier appointments as Commissioner for Health and Secretary to the State Government.

WHAT’S NEXT

The family will commence the burial programme on December 14 with the state valedictory service in Asaba. The funeral and interment will take place on December 18, followed by the thanksgiving service two days later.

BOTTOM LINE

Uduaghan, who governed Delta State for eight years, will be buried on December 18 following a four-day programme of tributes, funeral activities and thanksgiving services.