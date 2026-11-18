KEY POINTS

The naira weakened to N1,357.19 per dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market and N1,445 in the parallel market.

Nigeria’s weekly foreign exchange inflows fell to $807.6m from $2.48bn, according to Coronation Merchant Bank.

External reserves declined by $194.79m to $54.87bn as of November 13.

The widening gap between official and parallel market rates points to continued pressure on foreign currency supply.

MAIN STORY

The naira weakened across Nigeria’s foreign exchange markets as declining dollar inflows and falling external reserves increased pressure on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s efforts to stabilise the currency.

In the parallel market, the naira depreciated by N15 to N1,445 per dollar on Tuesday, compared with N1,430 quoted on the previous day.

At the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the currency weakened to N1,357.19 per dollar on Monday from N1,353.97 recorded on Friday, according to data published by the CBN.

The difference between the two rates widened to about N88 per dollar, representing a premium of 6.48 per cent over the official rate.

Market activity also slowed considerably. NFEM turnover fell by 60.24 per cent to $343.19m on Monday from $863.25m on Friday, while the number of transactions declined by 13.33 per cent to 260 from 300.

In the interbank segment, turnover dropped by 85.29 per cent to $68.66m from $466.97m. Transactions also fell by 45.89 per cent to 79 from 146.

The weaker market activity coincided with a sharp decline in foreign exchange inflows.

According to a weekly market report by Coronation Merchant Bank, total foreign exchange inflows into Nigeria fell to $807.6m last week from $2.48bn in the preceding week.

The latest figure was the lowest weekly inflow in at least five weeks. Inflows had stood at $1.45bn two weeks earlier, $1.72bn three weeks earlier and $904.6m four weeks earlier.

Exporters and importers provided the largest share of the latest inflows, contributing $246m, or 30.5 per cent. The CBN accounted for $235.1m, representing 29.1 per cent, while foreign portfolio investors supplied $176.9m, or 21.9 per cent.

Non-bank corporates contributed $110.8m, while other corporates accounted for $25.3m. Individual inflows stood at $11.4m, while foreign direct investment contributed just $2m.

External reserves also declined during the period. Coronation Merchant Bank reported that Nigeria’s gross reserves fell by $194.79m to $54.87bn as of November 13, from $55.06bn on November 6.

Data published by the CBN showed that reserves had dropped by approximately $390m from their October 27 peak of $55.26bn.

Despite the recent decline, reserves remained 26.02 per cent above the $43.54bn recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Coronation Merchant Bank said weaker autonomous inflows, CBN interventions, declining reserves and the widening parallel-market premium pointed to increasing reliance on the apex bank to supply foreign currency to the official market.

The naira had weakened by 0.53 per cent at the NFEM during the week ended November 13, closing at N1,353.97 per dollar compared with N1,346.79 in the preceding week.

In the parallel market, it depreciated by 2.2 per cent to approximately N1,441 per dollar from N1,410, widening the gap between the two rates to N87.03 from N63.21.

Despite the pressure, the merchant bank expects the naira to remain broadly stable at the NFEM in the near term, supported by continued CBN interventions. It warned, however, that the widening parallel-market premium reflected strong underlying demand for foreign currency.

THE ISSUES

The naira’s performance depends partly on how much foreign currency enters the market and how much businesses, investors and individuals seek to buy.

When dollar inflows decline while demand remains strong, pressure builds on the exchange rate. The CBN can supply foreign currency to support the official market, but sustained intervention may draw down external reserves.

The latest figures show why the decline in inflows matters. Exporters, the CBN and foreign portfolio investors were the largest sources of foreign currency during the reported week. Foreign direct investment contributed only $2m, a small share of the total.

The widening gap between the official and parallel-market rates is another sign of pressure. It suggests that some buyers are willing to pay considerably more for dollars outside the official market, where available supply may not meet their needs.

For Nigerian businesses that depend on imported raw materials, machinery and finished goods, currency weakness can increase the cost of sourcing foreign currency. These costs may eventually affect product prices and operating expenses.

The reserve position remains an important buffer because it gives the CBN resources to meet external obligations and intervene in the market. However, continued reliance on reserves to support the naira becomes more difficult to sustain if foreign currency inflows remain weak.

WHAT’S NEXT

Coronation Merchant Bank expects the naira to remain broadly stable at the official market in the near term, provided the CBN continues its interventions.

The key indicators to watch are the pace of foreign exchange inflows, changes in external reserves, CBN intervention levels and the difference between official and parallel-market rates.

BOTTOM LINE

The naira is facing renewed pressure as foreign exchange inflows decline and external reserves ease. CBN intervention may help limit movements at the official market, but sustained currency stability will depend on stronger and more consistent sources of dollar supply.