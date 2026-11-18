By Emmanuella Opara Isioma | November 18th, 2026

KEY POINTS

Marine and Blue Economy Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola, congratulates former Osun APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji on his 61st birthday.

Oyetola highlights Oyebamiji’s record in banking, public service and politics.

The minister commends his tenure as Managing Director of NIWA and former Osun State Commissioner for Finance.

MAIN STORY

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, on his 61st birthday, praising his contributions to public service and governance.

Oyetola, in a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday through his Special Adviser, Bolaji Akinola, described Oyebamiji as an accomplished banker, administrator and committed public servant.

He highlighted the celebrant’s record across the banking sector and public institutions, particularly his tenure as NIWA managing director and his service as Osun State Commissioner for Finance.

The minister also acknowledged Oyebamiji’s contributions to the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, noting that his experience in different positions reflected professionalism, administrative competence and commitment to public service.

According to Oyetola, Oyebamiji’s career in banking, governance and politics demonstrated his dedication to societal development.

He further described the former Osun governorship candidate as a trusted political associate and worthy ambassador of the state, adding that his leadership qualities continued to inspire younger generations.

Oyetola also commended Oyebamiji’s resilience and continued participation in politics, describing it as evidence of his commitment to the progress of Osun State and Nigeria.

He expressed confidence that the experience and knowledge acquired by the celebrant over the years would continue to benefit the All Progressives Congress, Osun State and the country.

THE ISSUES

Oyebamiji’s birthday recognition comes against the backdrop of his involvement in Osun State politics and his previous roles in public administration. His career has spanned banking, state-level financial administration and federal public service, including his leadership of NIWA.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“At 61, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji represents the enduring values of diligence, integrity, loyalty and purposeful leadership. His remarkable journey in the banking sector, public service and politics reflects a deep commitment to excellence and the development of our society,” Oyetola said.

“AMBO, as he is fondly known, has demonstrated uncommon dedication to every responsibility entrusted to him. His professionalism, humility and steadfast commitment to service are qualities worthy of emulation,” he added.

WHAT’S NEXT

Oyetola wished Oyebamiji continued good health, peace and greater accomplishments, expressing confidence that he would remain a valuable contributor to the APC and the country.

BOTTOM LINE

Oyetola has used Oyebamiji’s 61st birthday to recognise his record in banking, public administration and politics, describing him as a committed public servant whose experience remains valuable to Osun State and Nigeria.