By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 18th, 2026

Key Points

· Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has announced that she is expecting a baby

· She shared the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday, posting photographs of her baby bump

· Her husband, film producer and marketer Kazim Adeoti, popularly known as Adekaz, also shared the announcement on his page

· The announcement comes nearly five years after their marriage in December 2021

· Aigbe has two children from previous relationships

· The couple have worked together on film projects, including Ada Omo Daddy

Main Story

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has announced that she is expecting a baby. She made the announcement on her Instagram page on Wednesday, posting photographs showing her baby bump with the caption, “Some journeys begin with a little heartbeat… and change the course of a lifetime.”

Her husband, Kazim Adeoti, popularly known as Adekaz, also posted the news on his Instagram page. “Motherhood, one of life’s most beautiful gifts. A journey of unconditional love, endless sacrifice and a kind of strength words can never fully describe,” he wrote, The announcement comes nearly five years after the couple’s marriage in December 2021. Their marriage became public in January 2022 and attracted widespread attention in the entertainment industry.

The Issues

The news is a personal milestone rather than a developing story, but it draws interest because of how closely the couple’s relationship has been followed since it became public. Fans and colleagues have tracked their journey, so a pregnancy announcement naturally generates strong public reaction.

Aigbe is known for her roles in Yoruba-language films and has two children from previous relationships. The couple have also built a working partnership, collaborating on projects such as Ada Omo Daddy and productions released through their respective YouTube platforms, which keeps both of them in the public eye, The report does not say when the baby is due or whether the couple plan to share further details, so those remain unclear.

What’s Being Said

Aigbe’s caption framed the pregnancy as a life-changing journey that begins with a heartbeat. Her husband’s message focused on motherhood, describing it as a beautiful gift marked by unconditional love, sacrifice and strength, No separate statement from the couple beyond their social media posts was included in the report.

What’s Next

Congratulatory messages from colleagues, fans and friends in the entertainment industry are likely to continue. The couple may share more updates, such as photo shoots or details about the baby’s arrival, in the coming months, Attention may also turn to how Aigbe balances her acting and production work during the pregnancy.

Bottom Line

Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz are expecting their first child together, a happy announcement that has added a new chapter to one of Nollywood’s most closely followed marriages.