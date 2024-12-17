UBA Donates N500 Million To Lagos State Security Trust Fund

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has donated N500 million to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) in a bid to bolster security efforts within the state.

During a formal presentation at the State House in Marina on Sunday, UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, handed over the cheque to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The event also saw the presence of Muyiwa Akinyemi, UBA’s Deputy Managing Director, underscoring the bank’s commitment to collaborative efforts in enhancing public safety.

Expressing gratitude, Governor Sanwo-Olu lauded the initiative, describing it as a significant boost to the state’s security measures. “This donation will strengthen our efforts to enhance security and protect our citizens,” the governor remarked, emphasising the critical role of partnerships between the private sector and government in addressing urban safety challenges.

Elumelu, speaking at the event, highlighted the bank’s dedication to societal development through the UBA Foundation, which has consistently prioritised education, environmental sustainability, and economic empowerment across Africa. “We understand that security is critical for economic growth and societal well-being,” he noted. “This donation reflects our commitment to creating safer communities, attracting investment, and fostering economic development.”

Security experts have often stressed the importance of private sector involvement in tackling safety concerns in urban areas. UBA’s contribution provides much-needed resources to support the Lagos State government’s security strategies and offers a potential model for corporate-government collaboration in addressing public safety challenges.

With this substantial donation, UBA reinforces its leadership in driving corporate social responsibility initiatives across Africa, showcasing how private organisations can play a pivotal role in societal progress.