Traders Expect Maturing N149billion T-Bills First Week of 2018

Traders remain optimistic for a positive run at the Treasury bills market in 2018, even as T-bills are expected to mature this week.

Treasury bills worth N148.86 billion will mature via primary market, and this is expected to boost financial system liquidity and lead to a drop in interbank lending rates, Business Post reports.

The interbank lending rates decreased across all tenure buckets last week amid ease in the financial system liquidity, according to analysts at Cowry Asset.

iParticularly, treasury bills worth N218.22 billion matured via Open Market Operations (OMO).

Consequently, NIBOR for Overnight, 1 month, 3 months and 6 months tenor buckets fell w-o-w to 5 percent from 6.08 percent, 13.51 percent from 15.26 percent, 15.39 percent from 16.41 percent and 17.19 percent from 18.06 percent respectively.

Elsewhere, NIITY also moderated for most maturities tracked following renewed buy pressure: yields on the 1 month, 6 months and 12 months maturities fell to 10.24 percent from 11.31 percent, 14.82 percent from 15.20 percent and 16.32 percent from 16.41 percent respectively.

However, yields on the 3 months rose to 12.93 percent from 12.89 percent.