Top 7 Ways to Make Your Airport Experience Less Stressful

Travelling through the airport can be a really stressful experience, but it really doesn’t have to be.

Below is a Top 7 list of some simple tips that will help make your airport experience much more enjoyable.

#1: Pack light:

Making this simple change will completely transform your experience at the airport. Whether you’re travelling for two days or two months, you can survive with just a carry-on luggage. Unless you are travelling with something big such as a bike or guitar, there is usually not a good enough reason to have to bring a checked bag with you on your trip.

#2: Pack At Least 2 days in advance:

Packing two days earlier makes it so much easier and way less stressful. All it takes is setting your bathing suit, shorts, and other wears aside. Dust off your luggage, open it up and set it aside in the corner of your room. As you think of things start throwing them in. By the time it comes to leaving all you would have to do is just zip up your suitcase and go. So simple, but so effective.

#3: Record your travel info right after booking

Avoid having to scavenge through your emails looking for your travel information. Odds are that you’ve booked your trip months in advance. By this time hundreds of reminders, promotions, and correspondences would have flooded your inbox. Recording your travel info right after booking makes tracking down your booking reference, flight time, and terminal number so much easier. This also makes online check in a lot quicker and more efficient.

#4: Never travel on an empty stomach

If your basic needs aren’t meet, you’re going to undoubtedly be more prone to stress. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t get ‘hangry’. So do yourself a favour and have a good meal before starting your journey. If you absolutely must skip out on a meal at least bring some easy snacks with you. This way when you feel the monster taking over you can grab something quickly to subdue the ‘hangry’ beast inside you.

#5: Avoid morning flights if you can

This isn’t always possible, but whenever you can, always book an afternoon or evening flight. If your basic need of sleep isn’t being met, you’re much more prone to stress and anxiety on the day you are travelling. Who really wants to wake up 3 hours before their 7am flight and go through the airport on only 4 hours of sleep? Also, booking an evening flight will help avoid jet lag in some cases.

#6: Arrive early

This is supposed to be a given, but you always have those who never consider hitting traffic or queuing for an hour at security. Arriving early helps avoid any stress related to time. Plus it gives you time for a nice cup of coffee and a bit of duty-free shopping.

#7: Book seats at the back of the plane

This is key, especially for getting the full benefit of travelling with only a carry-on luggage. If you book seats that are closer to the back of the airplane, you’re more likely to be boarded first. This is important so that you get your bag into the overhead compartment.