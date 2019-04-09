Top 7 Things You Can Do With Used Tea Bags

After using a tea bag, you are likely to throw them away because you don’t have any further.

Following are Top 7 things that you use those used tea bags for:

#1: Rust-proof Your Cookware:

You can protect your pots, spoons and other cooking items or wares from rusting by wiping them with used damp teabags after cooking with them. Tannins in the tea will shield the wares from oxidation that causes rust.

#2: Freshen Your Fridge:

Used tea bags can also help you freshen your fridge. Place the bags in an open plate in the fridge and it will remove any foul odours in it. Before you know it, the smell oozing out of your fridge will be very clean and fresh.

#3: Stop Bleeding From Razor Cuts:

When next you bleed or you are cut by a razor blade, you should use a warm or damp tea bag to stop the bleeding. There are antioxidants in it that can check bleeding.

#4: Freshen Your Breath:

Bad breath is largely caused by bacteria and this can be very unpleasant. Prepare two teabags of strong tea, allow it to cool and use it to rinse your mouth. To get the best result, rinse your mouth with the prepared tea daily, preferably after a meal.

#5: Make Your Hair Shiny:

Steam two or three bags of tea and after it cools, wipe your hair with it. You should do this after shampooing your hair. Tea contains a reasonable amount of caffeine that can assist in hair growth and make your hair shiny.

#6: Relieve Your Stressed Eyes:

For those who spend hours gazing at a computer or mobile phone, this action may stress your eyes. But you can relieve those tired eyes by placing two used tea bags on your closed eyes. Lie back for about 15 minutes to allow the tea to take effect. You will be pleasantly surprised at the effect.

#7: Help Fight Minor Sunburn:

Tannin is a very effective and powerful element in tea. You can use it to fight sunburn by simply wiping a wet tea bag on the affected parts.