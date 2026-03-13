Asu Beks seeks FG approval to concession NIMASA’s N50bn floating Dockyard to Tantita

Key points:

Maritime stakeholder urges Federal Government to concession abandoned NIMASA floating dockyard.

Asset valued at about N50 billion has remained largely unused since its acquisition in 2016.

Reviving the facility could boost Nigeria’s ship repair capacity and maritime training.

Main story

The Chief Executive Officer of Maritime Media Limited and Convener of the Maritime Industry Merit Awards (MIMA), Asu Beks, has called on the Federal Government to concession the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency’s (NIMASA) floating dockyard, describing the facility as a wasted national asset after years of inactivity.

Beks appealed during a live television interview where he highlighted concerns over the prolonged underutilisation of the floating dockyard, which was acquired in 2016 at an estimated cost of about N50 billion.

The dockyard was originally intended to support maritime training activities at the Nigerian Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Delta State, and to strengthen Nigeria’s ship repair capacity. However, the facility has remained largely idle since its procurement, moving between several locations including the Naval Dockyard Limited, Continental Shipyard Limited and more recently Snake Island in Lagos.

According to him, the continued inactivity of the facility represents a significant financial and operational loss to the country, particularly as the government still incurs costs associated with maintaining the asset.

He noted that the concession of the dockyard to a competent private operator could restore the facility to operational status, generate revenue for the country and contribute to the development of Nigeria’s maritime industry.

Beks also emphasised the importance of strengthening domestic ship repair capacity to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on foreign shipyards and enhance the training of maritime professionals.

The issues

Nigeria acquired the floating dockyard to enhance ship repair services and provide practical training for maritime students, especially those at the Nigerian Maritime University.

However, nearly a decade after its acquisition, the facility has yet to become fully operational. The prolonged delay has raised concerns about asset management, policy implementation and efficiency in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

The continued dormancy of the dockyard also undermines Nigeria’s potential to develop a strong ship repair industry capable of servicing both local and international vessels.

What’s being said

Beks criticised the prolonged neglect of the floating dockyard and called for urgent action to prevent further national loss.

“Why should Nigeria allow an asset worth about N50 billion to waste away for over 10 years?” he asked.

He recommended that the Federal Government concession the facility to a capable Nigerian company, suggesting Tantita Security Services Limited as a possible operator due to its experience in maritime and oil pipeline security operations in the Niger Delta.

“With the operational network and technical capacity of companies like Tantita, this abandoned asset can be transformed into a profitable national facility,” he said.

Beks also expressed concern that previous leadership within the maritime sector failed to address the issue, noting that the situation raises broader questions about the management of strategic national assets.

What’s next

Industry stakeholders are increasingly calling for decisive action from the Federal Government and the current leadership of NIMASA to ensure the floating dockyard becomes operational.

Experts believe that concessioning the facility to a competent private operator could revive the asset, attract investment into ship repair services and support maritime training in Nigeria.

Bottom line

Reviving the NIMASA floating dockyard could unlock significant economic value for Nigeria’s maritime sector. Concessioning the asset to a capable operator may transform a long-neglected facility into a productive national infrastructure capable of boosting ship repair capacity, training opportunities and revenue generation.