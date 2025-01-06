Terrorists Kill Katsina MACBAN Acting Chairman, Abduct Family Members in Night Raid

Terrorists have killed the Acting Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Katsina State, Amadu Surajo, in a tragic attack that also claimed three other lives and left several others injured.

The incident occurred late Saturday into the early hours of Sunday at Mai Rana Village in Kusada Local Government Area.

During the attack, the assailants abducted Surajo’s first and second wives, along with his daughter, an undergraduate at a public university. A source disclosed that the first wife was later released, though the fate of the others remains uncertain.

Surajo, who previously served as the state secretary of MACBAN, assumed the role of acting chairman following the mysterious disappearance of the former chairman, Munnir Lamido, in June. Lamido went missing en route from Katsina to Kaduna, with his vehicle and phones later discovered in Zaria. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Aftermath of the Attack

Local sources confirmed that security operatives have been deployed to Mai Rana Village to restore calm and investigate the attack. Surajo and the other victims were buried Sunday morning in accordance with Islamic rites, while those injured are receiving treatment in nearby hospitals.

Efforts to reach the Katsina State Police Command spokesperson, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, for further comments were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

Governor Radda’s Measures for Security and Forest Conservation

In response to escalating security challenges, Governor Dikko Radda has announced the recruitment of 70 forest guards on Grade Level 01 to bolster the state’s efforts in protecting forest reserves and curbing criminal activities.

The guards, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, will be deployed across affected local government areas to monitor forest reserves, prevent encroachment, and deter illegal logging. Plans are also underway to establish specialised courts to prosecute violations related to forest conservation.

“These measures reflect our administration’s commitment to safeguarding natural resources and addressing security concerns across the state,” the governor stated in a release by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Mohammed.

Ongoing Investigations and Security Implications

The attack has raised fresh concerns about insecurity in Katsina, highlighting the vulnerability of rural communities to violent groups. Authorities are intensifying efforts to address these challenges and provide relief to affected families.