WAEC Introduces Early Resit Exams For Candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the introduction of resit examinations, allowing candidates to retake their West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) papers as early as January and February 2025.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show in Ghana on Sunday, WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, outlined the new initiative aimed at providing swift opportunities for candidates needing to improve their results.

“Students who check their results and realise they need to resit one or two papers have until 8th January to register online through our website or at WAEC-accredited internet cafés,” Kapi explained.

The resit exams, officially known as the WASSCE PC1, will run from 24th January to 15th February 2025.

Kapi also clarified that students whose results have been cancelled due to non-malpractice issues are eligible to participate, provided they are not under a ban.