Frank Lampard is Chelsea’s New Manager

Chelsea appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager on Thursday, as owner Roman Abramovich turned to a familiar face rather than an experienced hand to replace Maurizio Sarri and lead the club into a new era.

Lampard, adored by Chelsea fans as the heart and soul of the club’s midfield during a trophy-laden 13 years at Stamford Bridge, was handed a three-year contract having left second tier Derby County.

“I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach,” Lampard told the club website.

“Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead. I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started.”

A relative rookie as a manager, the 41-year-old Lampard earned plaudits for taking Derby into the Championship playoff final in his first year in the dugout — even if they just missed out on promotion to Aston Villa.

He faces no small task in returning Chelsea to the status of Premier League title contenders following Sarri’s departure to Juventus and Eden Hazard’s move to Real Madrid. His rebuilding efforts at Chelsea will also be hampered by a FIFA transfer ban.

Sarri, who departed after one season at Stamford Bridge, guided Chelsea to the Europa League title and third place in the Premier League but was never loved by Chelsea fans.

“Lamps” will have no such problems.

The former England midfielder played a key role in Chelsea’s golden era, making 648 appearances and scoring a club record 211 goals between 2001-2014. In that time, he won three Premier League titles as well as the Champions League.

“After 13 years with us as a player, where he became a club legend and our record goalscorer, we believe this is the perfect time for him to return and are delighted he has done so,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.