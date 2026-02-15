Federal Government Disburses $200m To MSMEs, Plans National Census In 2026

The Federal Government has confirmed that over 115,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) accessed financial support totaling $200 million in 2025, as authorities move to deepen small business financing and roll out a nationwide MSME census in 2026.

Through the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the government outlined plans to strengthen enterprise data systems, improve policy targeting, and expand long-term funding frameworks for small businesses and exporters.

$200 Million Disbursed via BOI and NEXIM

According to the ministry’s 2026 Outlook document, the $200 million funding was channelled through the Bank of Industry (BOI) and the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM). In addition to direct financing, more than 115,000 MSMEs benefited from grants, trade finance and credit interventions facilitated by BOI, NEXIM, and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

The ministry stated that the upcoming National MSME Census will replace broad estimates with verifiable, structured data to enhance industrial planning, incentive targeting, and measurable policy outcomes.

Trade Minister Highlights Investment Gains

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, described 2025 as a defining year for Nigeria’s industrial and trade trajectory. She disclosed that capital importation reached approximately $21 billion in the first 10 months of 2025, compared to $12.3 billion in 2024 and $3.9 billion in 2023.

The ministry also curated a pipeline of over $5 billion in bankable projects, conducted more than 150 bilateral and investor engagements, convened five sector deal rooms, and tracked over $50 billion in signed investment commitments arising from presidential engagements. Approximately one-quarter of those commitments are progressing toward implementation.

Oduwole further revealed that about 50 investor bottlenecks were resolved to accelerate project timelines.

Trade Performance Strengthens

Nigeria recorded total trade valued at ₦113.03 trillion between Q1 and Q3 2025. Exports accounted for ₦66.16 trillion, marking an 11 per cent year-on-year increase and sustaining a positive trade balance. The minister attributed improved performance to policy measures including the gazetting of Nigeria’s AfCFTA tariff schedule and targeted export readiness support for over 100 MSMEs.

Non-oil exports surpassed $6 billion, reflecting an 11 per cent annual increase. Freight costs reportedly declined by roughly 50 per cent, while export processing timelines dropped to under 24 hours. Nigeria also ratified the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol and secured appointment as AfCFTA Digital Trade Co-Champion.

Economic Diversification and Industrial Strategy

Under Priority 7 of the President’s Eight-Point Agenda, economic diversification efforts intensified. The repositioning of the Nigeria Commodity Exchange resulted in more than 500 per cent growth in traded volumes and a 111 per cent increase in traded value in 2025.

Looking ahead, the ministry’s 2026 framework will focus on four pillars:

Expanding regional and global demand through trade facilitation Strengthening domestic export supply capacity Mobilising investment through policy coherence Leveraging data and digital infrastructure

Women-led enterprises and long-term finance were identified as Priority 4 for 2026, with plans for dedicated financing mechanisms to address access to patient capital and integrate women-owned businesses into key value chains. Minister of State for Industry, John Enoh, emphasized the importance of accurate MSME data, stating that policy effectiveness depends on reliable data architecture, coordinated execution, and inclusive financing structures.

He warned that fragmentation among government agencies, financiers and sub-national actors can hinder scale, stressing the need for coordinated platforms such as the Industrial Revolution Working Group.

Other initiatives in the 2026 reform agenda include the Made-in-Nigeria National Campaign, industrial cluster expansion, cotton-textile-garment value chain revitalisation, digital industrial governance reforms, and review of privatised industries.