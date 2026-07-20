Stanbic IBTC empowers MSMEs with business growth insights at Nigeria Business Summit Regional Tour in Ibadan

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Oyo State embraced the opportunity to gain practical business insights and growth strategies as the Nigeria Business Summit Regional Tour made its regional stop in Ibadan. Held on Wednesday, 15 July 2026 at the Jogor Centre, Ibadan, in partnership with the Oyo State Ministry of Investment, Trade, Cooperatives, and Industry, the event built on the momentum of previous tour stops in Katsina and Aba, bringing together business leaders, development partners and government representatives to discuss pathways for sustainable enterprise development across the South-West.

Opening the event, Olajumoke Bello, Head, Enterprise Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, welcomed participants to the Ibadan edition of the regional tour and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting MSMEs through practical business education, strategic partnerships and improved access to growth opportunities.

Lauding the initiative, Oyo State Commissioner for Investment, Trade, Cooperatives, and Industry, Professor Soliu Adelabu, said it was designed to support businesses and strengthen the state’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. He praised Stanbic IBTC for their support for traders, entrepreneurs, and artisans in the state.

Mrs O.M. Shotonwa-Roagess, Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships in expanding economic opportunities for women and vulnerable groups across Oyo State. She noted that the ministry remains open to collaborating with organisations such as Stanbic IBTC, development partners and the private sector to drive financial inclusion, entrepreneurship and sustainable economic empowerment.

Participants engaged in practical masterclasses on export opportunities; access to finance and business growth strategies; gaining actionable insights into market expansion; trade documentation; credit readiness; financial record-keeping; and structured financing solutions designed to support long-term business success.

Reinforcing Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to enterprise development, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, highlighted the importance of providing businesses with the right support structures to enable sustainable growth and long-term competitiveness.

According to Adeniyi, “At Stanbic IBTC, we believe that sustainable economic growth depends on the success of small and growing businesses. That is why we are focused on providing access to finance, practical advisory support and the connections businesses need to move from ambition to scale.”

Also commenting on Stanbic IBTC’s support for Nigerian businesses, Remy Osuagwu, Executive Director, Business & Commercial Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said, “Our ambition is to be more than a financial institution to Nigerian businesses. We want to be a trusted growth partner, providing the financing, business insights and advisory support entrepreneurs need to build sustainable enterprises and unlock new opportunities.”

The Nigeria Business Summit Regional Tour forms part of Stanbic IBTC’s broader commitment to empowering entrepreneurs through capacity building, financial inclusion and strategic business support, helping enterprises unlock new opportunities for growth and long-term success.

Businesses interested in learning more about Stanbic IBTC’s SME solutions, upcoming capacity-building programmes and regional engagements can visit the Stanbic IBTC website via Stanbic IBTC and follow @stanbicibtc across social media platforms for updates on future events and opportunities.