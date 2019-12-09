Spelling Bee Winner, Ademuwa Ifeoluwa Becomes MTN Nigeria One-day CEO

MTN Nigeria has announced 14-year-old Ademuwa Ifeoluwa of Chrisfield College, Ikorodu Lagos as its first one-day kid CEO. Ademuwa became one-day CEO after emerging winner of the maiden edition of the Lagos State Private Schools Spelling Bee Competition sponsored by MTN Nigeria. He was announced winner following five months of fast-paced competition that attracted participation from 70 secondary schools in the State.

On Thursday, December 5, 2019, Ademuwa assumed the role of Kid CEO for one day at the company’s headquarters in Ikoyi, Lagos. The highlight of his day was when he welcomed dignitaries to the 5G demonstration at the same venue. He was also on hand to receive the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folasade Jaji, the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Rahul De, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria said, “The one-day CEO experience will open the winner and his peers to an aspect of life that is interesting. I believe the process will enhance their overall development. We are glad to be part of this, which further affirms our commitment to equipping young Nigerians. This is one of the cardinal reasons we introduced mPulse.”

“With MTN mPulse, we seek to show children and parents that a well-grounded educational and ‘fun-based’ platform can expand the future beyond what we have predicted. I am excited for the thousands of children that have stepped up to the podium to participate since the competition began. They have taken the first steps towards transforming their lives and we are very proud of them.”

Ademuwa shared his excitement; “I didn’t know that the CEO for a day would be this massive. The Chief Human Resources officer greeted me outside! I’ve been sharing and swapping ideas with Mazen, the Chief Operating Officer. Since I stepped in here, it has been an amazing time. I’m not sure how to thank MTN. This has been an unbelievable experience. Thank you so much.” The young boy also thanked his school for the chance to live out one of his dreams.

Lagos State Private Schools Spelling Bee competition was organised in partnership with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (Lagos State Chapter). The competition commenced in June 2019 with the intra-school phase. Each participating school had 21 spellers with five spellers advancing to the next stage. The competition progressed to the semi-final/inter-school stage at six different district locations; the stage produced 31 outstanding spellers from 26 schools.