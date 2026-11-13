SpaceX plans $74bn investment in AI supercomputing campuses

KEY POINTS

SpaceX plans to invest more than $74 billion in two artificial intelligence supercomputing campuses in Texas and Arizona.

The company expects to spend over $24 billion on its Starbase facility in Texas and about $50 billion on the proposed Arizona campus.

The Arizona project is expected to create 5,500 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent positions.

SpaceX’s AI business generated more than half of its revenue in the third quarter, signalling its growing importance beyond rockets and satellite internet.

The Arizona development faces local opposition, with a petition of 2,400 signatures seeking to block the project.

MAIN STORY

SpaceX plans to invest more than $74 billion in two artificial intelligence supercomputing campuses in the United States, expanding its computing business beyond its traditional rocket and satellite operations.

The Elon Musk-led company said on Thursday that it would spend more than $24 billion on a facility at its Starbase site in Texas and approximately $50 billion on a proposed campus in Cochise County, Arizona.

The investment highlights the growing importance of artificial intelligence to SpaceX, whose AI division generated more than half of the company’s revenue in the third quarter.

The Arizona project, which requires approval from Cochise County, is expected to create about 5,500 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent positions once operational.

SpaceX said it was working with local electric cooperatives and that the development could reduce electricity bills for cooperative members by up to 20 per cent.

The company also said the proposed campus would use dry cooling technology and would not rely on industrial groundwater use.

However, the project faces opposition from some residents. A petition carrying 2,400 signatures has asked county officials to reject the permit, while a public hearing is scheduled for December.

In Texas, the Starbase facility is expected to generate its own electricity rather than depend on the public power grid.

A city notice published earlier in the week indicated that SpaceX planned to build a gas-fired power plant and supercomputing facility on approximately 444 acres.

The Starbase City Commission is scheduled to consider a property tax abatement for the project on December 9.

SpaceX said the Texas development had already generated more than 3,000 construction jobs and would support over 500 permanent jobs when operational.

THE ISSUES

The scale of the proposed investment shows how artificial intelligence is changing the business priorities of technology companies.

Supercomputing campuses house large numbers of powerful computer systems used to train and run advanced AI models. These systems require substantial computing capacity, electricity and cooling infrastructure.

For SpaceX, the investment represents an expansion beyond launching rockets and providing satellite internet through Starlink. Its AI business is becoming a major source of revenue, accounting for more than half of third-quarter earnings.

The projects also highlight one of the biggest challenges facing the AI industry: access to electricity.

Large computing facilities consume significant amounts of power. SpaceX’s plan to build a gas-fired power plant at Starbase and generate electricity independently reflects the importance of securing reliable energy supplies for AI operations.

The Arizona project takes a different approach by working with local electric cooperatives. The company says the arrangement could lower electricity bills for cooperative members, although the proposed savings will depend on how the project is implemented.

The development also raises questions about local infrastructure and environmental impact. SpaceX has promised to use dry cooling and avoid industrial groundwater consumption, but the project must still secure county approval amid opposition from residents.

For investors and technology businesses, the proposed $74 billion investment signals that competition in AI is increasingly about more than developing software. Companies also need the computing infrastructure and energy capacity to support increasingly demanding AI systems.

WHAT’S NEXT

The immediate hurdle for the Arizona campus is approval from Cochise County, with a public hearing scheduled for December.

In Texas, the Starbase City Commission is expected to consider the proposed property tax abatement on December 9.

The outcome of these regulatory decisions will determine the next steps for the two developments.

BOTTOM LINE

SpaceX is committing more than $74 billion to expand its AI computing capacity as artificial intelligence becomes a central part of its business.

The investment could strengthen its position in the AI industry, but its success will depend on securing regulatory approvals, delivering the required energy infrastructure and managing local environmental and community concerns.

Source: Reuters