Trump says US does not need Iran deal, shifts VP Vance to domestic issues

KEY POINTS

US President Donald Trump says Washington no longer needs a deal with Iran, arguing that its blockade and economic pressure are working.

Trump has directed Vice President JD Vance to focus on alleged crime and corruption in Democratic-run cities and states.

The move comes amid reports that Vance was considering renewed face-to-face peace talks with an Iranian security official.

Vance previously led negotiations with Iran and later blamed the cost of the war for Republican losses in the US midterm elections.

Tensions remain high around the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran’s military reported attacks on four oil tankers.

MAIN STORY

US President Donald Trump has said Washington no longer needs a deal with Iran and directed Vice President JD Vance to shift his attention from efforts to resolve the conflict to alleged crime and corruption in Democratic-run cities and states.

Trump announced the directive on Thursday, a day after the Wall Street Journal reported that Vance was considering face-to-face talks with a senior Iranian security official.

The reported diplomatic engagement would have placed Vance at the centre of renewed efforts to end the eight-month conflict. Reuters said it had not independently confirmed the potential meeting.

In a social media post, Trump argued that the United States had secured enough leverage over Iran through its blockade and control of the Strait of Hormuz to make an agreement unnecessary.

He wrote that Washington did not need a deal with Tehran and that the period for such an agreement had passed.

The president’s position follows signals from his administration that economic sanctions and restrictions on Iranian shipping are achieving their objectives, reducing the need for further military escalation or diplomatic negotiations.

The US military is maintaining a blockade on Iranian ports while attempting to secure safe passage for international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the security situation remains tense. Iran’s military said on Thursday that four oil tankers had been hit by explosions after ignoring Iranian warnings.

Vance has played a significant role in previous diplomatic efforts. He led talks with Iranian officials in Pakistan in April, which produced a June memorandum of understanding intended to pause the war. The arrangement broke down within weeks.

Iranian state media reported late last month that Tehran had received a letter from Vance seeking renewed discussions with Washington. Trump subsequently said he had not instructed the vice president to make that approach.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that Iran’s demands for a potential agreement were unacceptable, citing Tehran’s request for war reparations. He added that Trump would not sign an unfavourable deal.

Trump redirects Vance amid political tensions

Trump’s directive also comes after Vance publicly acknowledged the political cost of the war.

Following Republican losses in the US midterm elections, the vice president said the financial burden of the conflict had contributed to the party’s poor performance. He also described his earlier recommendation to end the war as sound advice.

Trump defended the military campaign, arguing that it was necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

In Thursday’s post, he asked Vance to concentrate instead on leading an effort against alleged fraud in Democratic-controlled cities and states, a responsibility previously assigned to the vice president.

Trump argued that tackling the alleged misconduct could help balance the federal budget and accused Democratic leaders of widespread corruption.

THE ISSUES

Trump’s rejection of a deal with Iran signals a shift in Washington’s approach from pursuing a negotiated settlement towards relying on economic and maritime pressure.

The blockade is intended to restrict Iran’s ability to move oil and other goods through its ports. Combined with sanctions, the strategy is designed to weaken Tehran’s economic position and increase pressure on its leadership.

However, the approach carries risks for international energy markets. The Strait of Hormuz is a major route for global oil shipments, and continued military threats or attacks on vessels could disrupt exports and push crude prices higher.

For oil-importing countries, including Nigeria when domestic fuel supply depends on imported products, renewed price increases could raise import costs. For Nigeria’s government, higher crude prices could support export earnings, although the benefit depends on domestic production and export volumes.

The dispute also exposes political divisions within the US administration over the war. Vance’s earlier comments about the cost of the conflict suggest concern about its financial and electoral consequences, while Trump continues to defend the military campaign.

His decision to redirect Vance away from reported diplomatic efforts raises questions about who will lead any future negotiations if Washington changes its position.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed.” – Donald Trump, US President.

“Absurd.” – Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, describing Iran’s demands for a potential agreement.

WHAT’S NEXT

The immediate focus will be on whether the US maintains its blockade and economic pressure without expanding military operations, and how Iran responds to the restrictions.

The reported possibility of renewed talks involving Vance remains unconfirmed. Trump’s latest directive also leaves uncertainty over the vice president’s future role in diplomatic efforts.

Developments around the Strait of Hormuz will remain important to energy markets as traders assess the risk of further attacks on shipping and disruptions to crude supplies.

BOTTOM LINE

Trump’s position suggests that Washington currently believes its economic and maritime pressure on Iran can achieve its objectives without another negotiated agreement.

But the continued threat to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz means the conflict remains a major risk to global oil supply, even as the US president signals that diplomacy is no longer a priority.

Source: Reuters