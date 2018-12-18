Shell Petroleum’s Bonga Field Exploration Hits 800 million Barrels

Crude oil production from the deepwater asset of the Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Bonga field, has reached over 800 million barrels.

Shell’s Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesan, in a statement, said the feat was achieved in 13 years of production from the field.

He added it confirms the oil giant as a pacesetter in offshore oil and gas production in the Gulf of Guinea.

In its review of the performance of the Bonga Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for 2018, SNEPCO’s Managing Director, Bayo Ojulari, expressed satisfaction with the consistent availability and optimal performance of the vessel which began operation at the Bonga field in OML 118 in 2005.

Its is under a production sharing contract with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

“We are relentless in our pursuit of excellence on all fronts, and this we have consistently demonstrated with the management of Bonga to the satisfaction of our government and co-venture partners,” Ojulari said in Lagos yesterday.