Seplat, MTN Nigeria Lead NGX Rally As Market Capitalisation Rises By ₦1.27 Trillion

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its bullish run on Thursday, supported by strong price gains in heavyweight stocks including Seplat Energy and MTN Nigeria. The NGX All-Share Index advanced by 1.18 per cent to close at 170,005.36 points, while total market capitalisation increased by the same margin, adding ₦1.27 trillion to settle at ₦109.13 trillion.

Investor sentiment remained upbeat as buying interest concentrated on large-cap stocks, helping to sustain the market’s upward momentum. Among the day’s top performers were SEPLAT, which gained 10.00 per cent, followed by Julius Berger (+5.00%), Vitafoam (+4.82%), Dangote Sugar (+3.69%), and MTN Nigeria (+3.65%).

On the losing side, DEAPCAP led the decliners with a 9.62 per cent drop, while CWG (-2.60%), Ellah Lakes (-1.67%), Wema Bank (-1.19%), and Zenith Bank (-0.27%) also closed lower.

Market activity remained robust, with a total turnover of ₦22.26 billion. About 712.98 million shares were traded across 46,104 deals, reflecting sustained liquidity and growing investor participation.

Compared with the previous session, trading volume rose by 2.62 per cent, transaction value increased by 8.23 per cent, and the number of deals climbed by 9.52 per cent.

ACCESSCORP led the volume chart with 106.63 million shares exchanged, followed by CHAMS (44.50 million), Champion Breweries (44.46 million), and Universal Insurance (34.82 million).

In value terms, Geregu Power topped the market with ₦2.80 billion worth of trades, ahead of ACCESSCORP (₦2.45 billion), SEPLAT (₦1.81 billion), and Zenith Bank (₦1.63 billion).

Sectoral performance was largely positive, with the Oil and Gas index leading the gains at 4.68 per cent. The Commodity sector rose by 2.52 per cent, Industrial Goods advanced by 0.79 per cent, Banking gained 0.64 per cent, and Consumer Goods edged up by 0.11 per cent. The Insurance sector was the sole laggard, declining by 0.31 per cent.

Market breadth remained firmly positive, with 55 advancing stocks outweighing 19 decliners. Coronation Insurance, Seplat, Prestige Assurance, RT Briscoe, and Neimeth led the gainers, while DEAPCAP, Universal Insurance, HMCall, Red Star Express, and UPDC recorded the steepest losses.