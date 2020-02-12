Senate Committee Carries Out Oversight Function on Road Projects in Lagos State

The Senate Committee on Works led by Senator Adamu Aliero on Wednesday inspected some Federal Government road projects in Lagos State.

The committee during the inspection promised to work on legislation supporting the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative in developing the country’s infrastructure.

Aliero who is also the Chairman of the committee appealed to the National Economic Council (NEC) to consider the PPP model in developing the nation’s assets.

He says the country can longer rely only on budgetary allocation in building roads, railways, bridges and other capital intensive infrastructure.

The committee members also met with the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu and promised to continue working with the state government to facilitate more growth.

Governor Sanwoolu in his response says his government has already adopted the PPP model especially in the area of construction.

The governor added the state has placed adverts for the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge and intra-state railway system, and many companies have expressed interest.

Among other projects, the committee members and officials of the Federal Ministry of works inspected the Ikorodu-Sagamu road where the committee Chairman said he is disappointed that the contractor working on the road has not been paid despite presenting 11 certificates.

He vowed that an investigation will be conducted to unveil why the payment has not been made.

The senate committee is inspecting various federal government projects in Lagos on its three-day visit as part of its oversight function.

Source: Channels TV