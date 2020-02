Veteran Highlife Singer Victor Olaiya Passes on at 89 years

Veteran highlife singer Victor Olaiya has died at the age of 89 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

His death was confirmed to Channels Television by Michael Odiong of Premiere Music, the record label that holds his music repertoire.

According to Odion, the Baby Jowo crooner died around noon on Wednesday.

More to follow…