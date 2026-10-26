Self-cons make up 92% of Lekki rentals below N2m, report finds

By Emmanuella Opara | October 26th 2026

KEY POINTS

Self-contained apartments and rooms in shared flats account for 92 per cent of Lekki rental listings priced at N2m or less annually.

Only seven per cent of Lagos rental homes analysed fit the affordability limit of a worker earning N300,000 monthly who spends 40 per cent of income on rent.

One in four properties listed by multiple agents had different asking prices, while additional charges can increase the cost of moving into a rented home.

Transport expenses can make some cheaper locations more expensive overall than areas closer to workplaces.

MAIN STORY

Self-contained apartments and rooms in shared flats account for 92 per cent of rental properties in Lekki priced at N2m or less annually, highlighting the limited housing options available to tenants seeking affordable accommodation in Lagos.

The finding is contained in the third-quarter 2026 report of Oikus, a Nigerian artificial intelligence-powered real estate intelligence platform, which analysed 10,857 properties listed for rent and sale across Lagos to assess housing affordability.

The report found that even workers earning above the state’s minimum wage face difficulties finding accommodation within their budgets.

According to Oikus, a worker earning N300,000 monthly would need N1.44m annually to meet a rental budget equivalent to 40 per cent of their income. However, only seven per cent of the homes analysed met that affordability threshold.

The platform noted that tenants searching for accommodation in Lekki with an annual budget of N2m would mostly find self-contained apartments or rooms in shared flats rather than complete flats.

The report also identified inconsistencies in rental prices, with one in four properties advertised by multiple agents carrying different asking prices.

It further found that additional charges, including agency, legal and caution fees, could increase the initial cost of renting a property. A house advertised at N1m annually could require between N1.3m and N1.5m at the point of moving in.

Oikus said only two per cent of listings specified that caution fees were refundable, raising concerns about the information available to prospective tenants before committing to rental agreements.

The report also highlighted the difficulties faced by National Youth Service Corps members seeking accommodation. Two corps members receiving monthly allowances of N77,000 each would have a combined annual allowance of N1.848m. Spending 40 per cent of their combined allowances on accommodation would provide a rental budget of about N739,000 annually, below the cost of a typical self-contained apartment or mini flat in any of the areas covered by the report.

Location was another major factor in the overall cost of housing, particularly when transportation expenses were included.

Oikus estimated that the combined annual cost of renting a mini flat and commuting by bus was N2.63m around Ajah, compared with N3.1m in Yaba and N4.73m in Lekki.

The report also found that transport expenses could outweigh rental costs in some parts of Lagos. In Ipaja, for instance, annual bus fares for commuting to and from Victoria Island were estimated at N1.43m, compared with a typical mini-flat rent of N1m.

It added that nearly half of the properties listed at between N500,000 and N1m with disclosed agency fees charged more than 10 per cent of the rent as agency fees.

Prospective tenants also face expenses during property searches, as inspection fees typically range from N5,000 to N10,000 per agent. Inspecting properties through 10 agents could therefore cost between N50,000 and N100,000 before a tenant secures accommodation.

Despite the high cost of annual rent, the report suggested that long-term leases could offer lower annual costs for tenants able to pay substantial sums upfront. It cited a typical mini-flat lease costing N18m for approximately 18 years, equivalent to N1m annually, compared with an annual rent of N2.2m.

Oikus operates a Lagos property platform that allows prospective tenants to search for and verify listings before making rental commitments. Its Oikus Pulse report provides quarterly analysis of the Lagos housing market.

THE ISSUES

The findings point to the difficulty of securing affordable accommodation in Lagos when rental prices are considered alongside income, agency charges and transportation expenses.

They also highlight the importance of transparent property listings, particularly where multiple agents advertise the same property at different prices.

For lower-income earners and young workers, including corps members, the cost of securing accommodation can extend beyond annual rent to include upfront charges and the expense of travelling to work.

WHAT’S NEXT

The report’s findings place the affordability and transparency of Lagos’ rental market at the centre of discussions about access to housing. However, the figures reflect the properties analysed by Oikus in the third quarter of 2026 and should not automatically be treated as a complete census of all rental homes in the state.

BOTTOM LINE

Oikus’ report shows that tenants seeking rentals below N2m in Lekki are largely limited to self-contained apartments and shared accommodation, while additional fees and commuting expenses further increase the cost of finding and maintaining a home in Lagos.