Oba of Benin hosts cultural durbar to mark 10th coronation anniversary

KEY POINTS

Oba Ewuare II hosted a durbar and luncheon in Benin on Saturday as part of his 10th coronation anniversary celebrations.

The event featured horse riding, cultural displays and traditional rulers from different parts of Nigeria.

The Oba said the gathering reflected peaceful coexistence between the Benin people and other ethnic groups.

The Sultan of Sokoto congratulated the Oba, describing him as a symbol of leadership, courage and unity.

Anniversary activities are expected to continue until November 21.

MAIN STORY

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, hosted a cultural durbar and luncheon at the Garrick Memorial School grounds in Benin on Saturday as part of activities marking his 10th coronation anniversary.

The event featured horse riding and cultural displays celebrating the history and traditions of the Benin Kingdom. Traditional rulers and other dignitaries attended the gathering, which also provided an opportunity to strengthen relationships among traditional institutions from different parts of Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Ewuare II expressed appreciation for the participation of northern traditional rulers, describing their presence as a demonstration of sportsmanship and peaceful coexistence between the Benin people and other ethnic groups.

The Oba also assured residents and visitors from different ethnic and religious backgrounds that Edo remained peaceful and welcoming to people who conducted their activities lawfully.

“Edo is a peaceful and accommodating place for all law-abiding citizens. We will continue to be the peaceful people we are known for,” he said.

The Emir of Kagara in Niger State, Alhaji Amen Attahiru, represented the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, at the celebration and conveyed the Sultan’s congratulations to the Oba.

Abubakar described Ewuare II as a symbol of courageous leadership and unity, adding that the anniversary offered an opportunity to strengthen ties among traditional institutions across Nigeria.

He also thanked the Benin palace for welcoming the northern delegation, particularly the horse riders and accompanying children, who received medical attention during the event.

“You are a symbol of leadership, courage and unity in this country,” the Sultan said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the durbar and luncheon form part of a series of events organised to commemorate the Oba’s 10th coronation anniversary. The celebrations are expected to conclude on November 21.

THE ISSUES

Traditional gatherings such as the durbar bring together cultural institutions and communities, providing opportunities to celebrate heritage and strengthen relationships across ethnic boundaries.

The participation of northern traditional rulers in the Benin celebration also highlights the role traditional institutions can play in encouraging mutual respect and peaceful relations among communities with different histories and customs.

The Oba’s message of accommodation carries particular importance for residents and visitors from different backgrounds, with the palace emphasising lawful conduct as a condition for peaceful coexistence.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Edo is a peaceful and accommodating place for all law-abiding citizens. We will continue to be the peaceful people we are known for,” – Oba Ewuare II.

“You are a symbol of leadership, courage and unity in this country,” – Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III.

WHAT’S NEXT

The coronation anniversary celebrations are expected to continue with other scheduled activities before their planned conclusion on November 21.

BOTTOM LINE

The durbar brought traditional rulers and dignitaries together to celebrate Oba Ewuare II’s 10 years on the throne, while highlighting cultural heritage, unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigeria’s diverse communities.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).