See 2017 Admission Cut-Off Marks For All Nigerian Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education

All tertiary institutions in Nigeria have fixed cut-off marks for admissions into their first year.

The cut-off marks, decided by the Senate and management of each institution, have also been sent to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained the full details of the admission scores from JAMB.

As directed by the examination body, none of the universities have cut-off marks below 120, while none of the polytechnics and colleges of education have cut-off marks below 100.

See the full cut-off marks below:

S/N INSTITUTION Cut Off 1 AFE BABALOLA UNIVERSITY, ADO-EKITI, EKITI STATE 180 2 COVENANT UNIVERSITY, CANAAN LAND, OTA, OGUN STATE 180 3 ODUDUWA UNIVERSITY, IPETUMODU, OSUN STATE 180 4 PAN-ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY, AHMED ONIBUDO STREET, VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS STATE 180 5 VERITAS UNIVERSITY, ABUJA, FCT 180 6 RITMAN UNIVERSITY,IKOT-EKPENE, AKWA-IBOM STATE 180 7 ADEYEMI COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ONDO STATE. (AFFL TO OAU, ILE-IFE) 180 8 PIAGET COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, IBARA, ABEOKUTA, OGUN STATE 180 9 BABCOCK UNIVERSITY, ILISHAN-REMO, OGUN STATE 170 10 BINGHAM UNIVERSITY, KARU, NASARAWA STATE 170 11 LANDMARK UNIVERSITY, OMU-ARAN, KWARA STATE 170 12 REDEEMERS UNIVERSITY, OGUN STATE 170 13 EDO UNIVERSITY, IYAMHO, EDO STATE 160 14 AL- HIKMAH UNIVERSITY, ILORIN, KWARA STATE 160 15 AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA, YOLA, ADAMAWA STATE 160 16 AJAYI CROWTHER UNIVERSITY, OYO, OYO STATE 160 17 BAZE UNIVERSITY, ABUJA, FCT 160 18 BELLS UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, OTA, OGUN STATE 160 19 GODFREY OKOYE UNIVERSITY, URGWUOMU- NIKE, ENUGU STATE 160 20 JOSEPH AYO BABALOLA UNIVERSITY, IKEJI-ARAKEJI, EKITI STATE 160 21 KWARARAFA UNIVERSITY, WUKARI, TARABA STATE 160 22 MADONNA UNIVERSITY, OKIJA, IMO STATE 160 23 PAUL UNIVERSITY, AWKA, ANAMBRA STATE 160 24 HALLMARK UNIVERSITY,IJEBU-ITELE,OGUN STATE 160 25 AUGUSTINE UNIVERSITY, ILARA, LAGOS, LAGOS STATE 160 26 NANA AISHAT MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, KWARA STATE 160 27 LEAD CITY UNIVERSITY, IBADAN, OYO STATE 150 28 NIGERIA TURKISH NILE UNIVERSITY, ABUJA, FCT 150 29 OBONG UNIVERSITY, OBONG, NTAK, AKWA IBOM 150 30 SALEM UNIVERSITY, LOKOJA, KOGI STATE 150 31 JIBWIS COLLEGE OF ARABIC AND ISLAMIC EDUCATION, GOMBE, GOMBE STATE 150 32 UNIVERSITY OF MKAR, GBOKO, BENUE STATE 140 33 CATHOLIC INSTITUTION OF WEST AFRICA, PORT HARCOURT. (AFFL TO UNIV OF CALABAR) 140 34 KINSEY COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ILORIN, KWARA STATE 140 35 LESSEL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, LESSEL, USHONGO LGA, BENUE STATE 140 36 ECWA COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, IGBAJA, KWARA STATE 140 37 ACHIEVERS UNIVERSITY OWO, ONDO STATE 120 38 ADELEKE UNIVERSITY, EDE, OSUN STATE 120 39 CALEB UNIVERSITY, IMOTA, LAGOS STATE 120 40 CARITAS UNIVERSITY, AMORJI-NIKE, ENUGU, ENUGU STATE 120 41 FOUNTAIN UNIVERSITY, OSOGBO, OSUN STATE 120 42 NOVENA UNIVERSITY, OGUME, DELTA STATE 120 43 RENAISSANCE UNIVERSITY, OJIAGU-AGBANI, ENUGU, ENUGU STATE 120 44 EVANGEL UNIVERSITY, AKAEZE, EBONYI STATE 120 45 McPHERSON UNIVERSITY, SERIKI SOTAYO, OGUN STATE 120 46 SOUTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, OKUN-OWA, OGUN STATE 120 47 SAMUEL ADEGBOYEGA UNIVERSITY, OGWA, EDO STATE 120 48 WELLSPRING UNIVERSITY, IRHIHI-OGBANEKI, BENIN CITY, EDO STATE 120 49 WESTERN DELTA UNIVERSITY, OGHARA, DELTA STATE 120 50 WESLEY UNIVERSITY, ONDO, ONDO STATE 120 51 SUMMIT UNIVERITY, OFFA, KWARA STATE 120 52 EDWIN CLARK UNIVERSITY, KIAGBODO, DELTA STATE 120 53 HEZEKIAH UNIVERSITY, UMUDI, IMO STATE 120 54 KINGS UNIVERSITY, ODE-OMU, OSUN STATE 120 55 ARTHUR JARVIS UNIVERSITY, AKPABUYO, CROSS RIVER STATE. 120 56 CROWN HILL UNIVERSITY, EIYENKORIN, KWARA STATE. 120 57 CLIFFORD UNIVERSITY, OWERRINTTA, ABIA STATE. 120 58 COAL CITY UNIVERSITY, ENUGU, ENUGU STATE. 120 59 IPERE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, AGYARAGU, NASARAWA STATE 120 60 CORONA COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, LEKKI, LAGOS STATE 120 61 TANSIAN UNIVERSITY, OBA, ANAMBRA STATE 110 62 JIGAWA STATE COLLEGE OF ISLAMIC AND LEGAL STUDIES, RINGIM, JIGAWA STATE 100 63 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, KATSINA-ALA, BENUE STATE 100 64 GBOKO COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GBOKO, BENUE STATE 100 65 HILL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GWANJI, AKWANGA, NASARAWA STATE 100 66 INSTITUTE OF ECUMENICAL EDUCATION, THINKER CORNER, ENUGU, ENUGU STATE 100 67 ST. AUGUSTINE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (PROJECT TIME), YABA, LAGOS STATE 100 68 PAN AFRICAN COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, OFFA, KWARA STATE 100 69 FESTMED COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, AJOWA,ONDO STATE 120 70 SUNNAH COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, BAUCHI, BAUCHI STATE 140 71 BIGA COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ARKILLA, FEDERAL-LOW COST, NASARAWA, SOKOTO STATE 120 72 DIAMOND COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ABA, ABIA STATE 120 73 ABUBAKAR TATARI ALI POLYTECHNIC, BAUCHI, BAUCHI STATE 120 74 COLLEGE OF ARTS, SCIENCE AND REMEDIAL STUDIES, KANO STATE 100 75 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION(TECH.), BICHI, BAUCHI STATE 140 76 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECH.), GOMBE, GOMBE STATE 100 77 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECH.) (FEMALE ONLY), GUSAU, ZAMFARA STATE 120 78 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECH.), OMOKU, RIVERS STATE 100 79 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECH.), POTISKUM, YOBE STATE 140 80 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECH.), UMUNZE, ANAMBRA STATE 120 81 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, AGBOR, DELTA STATE 180 82 CROSS RIVER STATE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, AKAMKPA, CROSS RIVER STATE 100 83 AKWA-IBOM STATE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, AFAHA-NSIT, AKWA IBOM STATE 130 84 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, AKWANGA, NASARAWA STATE 150 85 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ANKPA, KOGI STATE 100 86 ADAMU AUGIE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ARGUNGU, KEBBI STATE 100 87 AMINU SALEH COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, AZARE, BAUCHI STATE 100 88 EMMANUEL ALAYANDE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, OYO, OYO STATE 100 89 ENUGU STATE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECH.) ENUGU ABAKALIKI RD. ENUGU STATE. 100 90 UMAR SULEIMAN COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GASHUA, GOMBE STATE 120 91 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GIDAN-WAYA, KAFANCHAN, KADUNA STATE 120 92 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GINDIRI, PLATEAU STATE 120 93 JIGAWA STATE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GUMEL, JIGAWA STATE 130 94 TAI SOLARIN COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, IJEBU-ODE, OGUN STATE 100 95 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, IKERE, EKITI STATE 100 96 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ILESHA, OSUN STATE 100 97 NWAFOR ORIZU COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, NSUGBE. (AFFL TO UNIV OF NIGERIA, NSUKKA) 180 98 OSUN STATE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ILESA, OSUN STATE. (AFFL TO UNIV OF IBADAN) 100 99 THE SAMUEL BILL THEOLOGICAL COLLEGE, ABAK, AKWA IBOM STATE.(AFFL TO UNIV OF UYO) 100 100 ST. AUGUSTINE’S COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, AKOKA, LAGOS (AFFL TO UNIV OF IBADAN) 120 101 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, OBUDU(AFFL TO UNIVERSITY OF CALABAR) 130 102 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION(TECH.)UMUNZE( AFFL TO NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIV, AWKA) 180 103 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION(TECH.) OMOKU(AFFL TO UNIV OF NIGERIA, NSUKKA) 130 104 UMAR SULEIMAN COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GASHUA(AFFL TO UNIMAID, MAIDUGURI) 150 105 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, WARRI (AFFLIATED TO DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY, ABRAKA, DELTA) 180 106 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUC. (SPECIAL), OYO, OYO STATE 120 107 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, KATSINA-ALA, BENUE STATE. (AFFL TO UNIV OF CALABAR) 120 108 KASHIM IBRAHIM COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, MAIDUGURI , BORNO STATE.(AFFL TO UNIMAID) 120 109 SHEHU SHAGARI COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, SOKOTO (AFFL TO UDU, SOKOTO) 120 110 ABUBAKAR TATARI ALI POLYTECHNIC, BAUCHI STATE. (AFFILIATED TO ATBU BAUCHI) 180 111 ST. ALBERT THE GREAT MAJOR SEMINARY, ABEOKUTA. (AFFL. TO UNIVERSITY OF BENIN) 200 112 NIGERIAN AIR FORCE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, KADUNA, KADUNA STATE 130 113 AUCHI POLYTECHNIC, AUCHI, EDO STATE 150 114 FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, ADO-EKITI, EKITI STATE 160 115 AKANU IBIAM FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, UNWANA, AFIKPO, EBONYI STATE 100 116 FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, BAUCHI, BAUCHI STATE 150 117 FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, BALI, TARABA STATE 100 118 FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, EDE, OSUN STATE 150 119 FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, EKOWE, BAYELSA STATE 100 120 FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, IDAH, KOGI STATE 140 121 FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC,ILARO, OGUN STATE 150 122 FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, KAURA/NAMODA, ZAMFARA STATE 150 123 FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, NASSARAWA, NASARAWA STATE 150 124 FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, NEKEDE, IMO STATE 180 125 FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, OFFA, KWARA STATE 150 126 FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, OKO, ANAMBRA STATE 120 127 KADUNA POLYTECHNIC, KADUNA, KADUNA STATE 150 128 HUSSAINI ADAMU FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, KAZAURE, JIGAWA STATE 100 129 FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, UKANA, AKWA IBOM STATE 150 130 ABIA STATE POLYTECHNIC, ABA, ABIA STATE 130 131 ABDUL-GUSAU POLYTECHNIC, TALATA-MAFARA, ZAMFARA STATE 150 132 AKWA-IBOM STATE POLYTECHNIC, IKOT-OSURUA, AKWA IBOM STATE 150 133 ABUBAKAR TATARI ALI POLYTECHNIC, BAUCHI, BAUCHI STATE 120 134 COLLEGE OF ADMINISTRATIVE AND BUSINESS STUDIES, POTISKUM, YOBE STATE 150 135 D.S. ADEGBENRO ICT POLYTECHNIC, ITORI, OGUN STATE 100 136 OGUN STATE INSTITUTE OF TECH(FORMERLY GATEWAY ICT POLY), IGBESA, OGUN STATE 100 137 THE POLYTECHNIC, IBADAN, OYO STATE 150 138 JIGAWA STATE POLYTECHNIC, DUTSE, JIGAWA STATE 100 139 KANO STATE POLYTECHNIC, KANO, KANO STATE 120 140 HASSAN USMAN KATSINA POLYTECHNIC, KATSINA, KATSINA STATE 120 141 KOGI STATE POLYTECHNIC, LOKOJA, KOGI STATE 100 142 KWARA STATE POLYTECHNIC, ILORIN, KWARA STATE 150 143 LAGOS STATE POLY, IKORODU, LAGOS STATE 150 144 NASARAWA STATE POLYTECHNIC, LAFIA, NASARAWA STATE 150 145 DELTA STATE POLYTECHNIC, OGWASHI-UKU, DELTA STATE 150 146 OSUN STATE POLYTECHNIC, IREE, OSUN STATE 110 147 DELTA STATE POLYTECHNIC, OTEFE, DELTA STATE 150 148 DELTA STATE POLYTECHNIC, OZORO, DELTA STATE 150 149 UMARU ALI SHINKAFI POLYTECHNIC, SOKOTO, SOKOTO STATE 140 150 ADAMAWA STATE POLYTECHNIC, YOLA, ADAMAWA STATE 120 151 RAMAT POLYTECHNIC, MAIDUGURI, BORNO STATE 150 152 PORT HARCOURT POLYTECHNIC, RUMUOLA, PORT HARCOURT, RIVERS STATE 150 153 RIVERS STATE COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE, IKWERRE RD, RUMUEME, PORT HARCOURT 120 154 KENULE BENSON SARO-WIWA POLYTECHNIC, BORI, RIVERS STATE 100 155 RUFUS GIWA POLYTECHNIC, OWO, ONDO STATE 150 156 NIGER STATE POLYTECHNIC, ZUNGERU, NIGER STATE 150 157 GBOKO POLYTECHNICS, GBOKO, BENUE STATE 130 158 ALLOVER CENTRAL POLYTECHNIC, LYNSON CHEMICAL AVENUE , OTA OGUN STATE 130 159 DORBEN POLYTECHNIC, BWARI-GARAM ROAD, FCT-ABUJA 100 160 FIDEI POLYTECHNIC, GBOKO, BENUE STATE 150 161 GRACE POLYTECHNIC, LAGOS, LAGOS STATE 100 162 HERITAGE POLYTECHNIC, IKOT UDOTA, AKWA IBOM STATE 100 163 IGBAJO POLYTECHNIC, IGBAJO, OSUN STATE 100 164 LIGHT HOUSE POLYTECHNIC, EUBUOBANOSA, EDO STATE 100 165 NOGAK POLYTECHNIC, MILE 2 ROAD, IKOM, CROSS RIVER STATE 100 166 THE POLYTECHNIC, IMESI-ILE, OSUN STATE 100 167 RONIK POLYTECHNIC, IKEJA, LAGOS STATE 150 168 WOLEX POLYTECHNIC, IKEJA, LAGOS STATE 140 169 KALAC CHRISTAL POLYTECHNIC, 1A SIKIRU ADEWALE STR, SANGOTEDO, LEKKI, LAGOS STATE 120 170 THE IBARAPA POLYTECHNIC, ERUWA, OYO STATE 100 171 UYO CITY POLYTECHNIC, UYO, AKWA-IBOM STATE 150 172 THE POLYTECHNIC IGBO-OWU, OFF ASA DAM, OSERE ROAD JUNCTION, ILORIN, KWARA STATE 100 173 BOLMOR POLYTECHNIC, 33 OLD IFE ROAD, PMB 32, AGODI IBADAN, OYO STATE 100 174 IBADAN CITY POLYTECHNIC, IBADAN, OYO STATE 100 175 ST MARY POLYTECHNIC, KWAMBA, SULEJA, NIGER STATE 120 176 PRIME POLYTECHNICS, JIDDA BASSA, AJAOKUTA, KOGI STATE 100 177 GLOBAL POLYTECHNIC, OYEMEKUN ROAD, AKURE, ONDO STATE 110 178 SURE FOUNDATION POLYTECHNIC, IKOT AKAI, AKWA IBOM STATE 120 179 TRINITY POLYTECHNIC, UYO, AKWA IBOM STATE 100 180 LENS POLYTECHNIC, OFFA, KWARA STATE. 100 181 BAYERO UNIVERSITY, KANO, KANO STATE 180 182 UNIVERSITY OF BENIN, BENIN CITY, EDO STATE 200 183 FEDERAL UNIVERSITY, GASHUA, YOBE STATE 140 184 FEDERAL UNIVERSITY, GUSAU, ZAMFARA STATE 150 185 FEDERAL UNIVERSITY, BIRNIN-KEBBI, KEBBI STATE 160 186 FEDERAL UNIVERSITY, LOKOJA, KOGI STATE 180 187 BEST SOLUTION POLYTECHNIC, AKURE, ONDO STATE. 100 188 FEDERAL UNIVERSITY, WUKARI, TARABA STATE 180 189 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCE TECH, HOTORO GRA EXT, KANO, KANO STATE 100 190 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF ORTHOPEDIC TECHNOLOGY, IGBOBI, LAGOS STATE 150 191 FEDERAL UNIVERSITY, DUTSE, JIGAWA STATE 160 192 FEDERAL UNIVERSITY, NDUFU-ALIKE, EBONYI STATE 180 193 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE, ISHIAGU, EBONYI STATE 100 194 FEDERAL UNIVERSITY, OYE-EKITI, EKITI STATE 150 195 UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN, IBADAN, OYO STATE 200 196 UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN, ILORIN, KWARA STATE 180 197 FEDERAL COOPERATIVE COLLEGE, IBADAN P.M.B. 5033, ELEYELE, IBADAN, OYO STATE 100 198 UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS, LAGOS STATE 200 199 FEDERAL COOPERATIVE COLLEGE, KADUNA ABUJA RD JUNCTION, KADUNA, KADUNA STATE 130 200 UNIVERSITY OF MAIDUGURI, BORNO STATE 180 201 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF FRESHWATER FISHERIES TECHNOLOGY, BAGA, BORNO STATE 100 202 OBAFEMI AWOLOWO UNIVERSITY, ILE-IFE, OSUN STATE 200 203 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF FORESTRY, MECHANISATION, AFAKA, KADUNA, KADUNA STATE 130 204 UNIVERSITY OF PORT-HARCOURT, RIVERS STATE 180 205 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF FORESTRY TECHNOLOGY, IBADAN, OYO STATE 120 206 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF FORESTRY, JOS, PLATEAU STATE 145 207 USMANU DANFODIO UNIVERSITY, SOKOTO, SOKOTO STATE 180 208 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF FISHERIES AND MARINE TECHNOLOGY, VICTORIA ISLAND LAGOS STATE 140 209 NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIVERSITY, AWKA, ANAMBRA STATE 180 210 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF LAND RESOURCES TECHNOLOGY, OWERRI, IMO STATE 150 211 UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA NSUKKA, ENUGU STATE 200 212 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF HORTICULTURE, DADIN KOWA, GOMBE STATE 120 213 UNIVERSITY OF UYO, AKWA IBOM STATE 180 214 FEDERAL SCHOOL OF SURVEYING, OYO, OYO STATE 170 215 MICHAEL OKPARA UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE, UMUDIKE, ABIA STATE 180 216 ABUBAKAR TAFAWA BALEWA UNIVERSITY, BAUCHI, BAUCHI STATE 180 217 FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, OWERRI, IMO STATE 180 218 FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, MINNA, NIGER STATE 180 219 NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY, UROMI, EDO STATE 150 220 MODIBO ADAMA UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, YOLA, ADAMAWA STATE 180 221 PETROLEUM TRAINING INSTITUTE, EFFURUN, DELTA STATE 100 222 BINYAMINU USMAN POLYTECHNIC, HADIJIA, JIGAWA STATE 130 223 AKPERAN ORSHI COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE, YANDEV, BENUE STATE 100 224 ADAMAWA STATE UNIVERSITY, MUBI, ADAMAWA STATE 170 225 AKWA IBOM STATE UNIVERSITY, IKOT-AKPADEN, AKWA IBOM STATE 180 226 BAUCHI STATE UNIVERSITY, GADAU, BAUCHI STATE 140 227 CROSS RIVERS UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, CALABAR, CROSS RIVERS STATE 150 228 EKITI STATE UNIVERSITY, ADO-EKITI, EKITI STATE 180 229 ENUGU STATE UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, ENUGU, ENUGU STATE 180 230 IGNATIUS AJURU UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION, PORT HARCOURT, RIVERS STATE 130 231 SULE LAMIDO UNIVERSITY, KAFIN HAUSA, JIGAWA STATE 170 232 KEBBI STATE UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, ALIRO, KEBBI STATE 150 233 KANO UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, WUDIL, KANO STATE 160 234 LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY, OJO, LAGOS STATE 190 235 LADOKE AKINTOLA UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, OGBOMOSO, OYO STATE 180 236 ONDO STATE UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, OKITIPUPA, ONDO STATE 180 237 SOKOTO STATE UNIVERSITY, SOKOTO, SOKOTO STATE 160 238 TAI SOLARIN UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION, IJAGUN, OGUN STATE 170 239 OSUN STATE UNIVERSITY, OSOGBO, OSUN STATE 180 240 YOBE STATE UNIVERSITY, DAMATURU, YOBE STATE 150 241 COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE, JALINGO, TARABA STATE 160 242 NIGER STATE COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE, MOKWA, NIGER STATE 150 243 COLLEGE OF HEALTH TECHNOLOGY, CALABAR, CROSS RIVER STATE 150 244 JIGAWA STATE INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, KAZAURE, JIGAWA STATE 100 245 MOHAMMED LAWAN COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE, MAIDUGURI, BORNO STATE 120 246 OYO STATE COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE, IGBOORA, OYO STATE 150 247 YOBE STATE COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE, GUJBA, YOBE STATE 120 248 ANAMBRA STATE COLLEGE OF HEALTH TECHNOLOGY, OBOSI, ANAMBRA STATE 100 249 LAGOS STATE COLLEGE OF HEALTH TECHNOLOGY, YABA, LAGOS STATE 150 250 POGIL COLLEGE OF HEALTH TECHNOLOGY, OKE-ERI, IJEBU-ODE, OGUN STATE 150 251 SCHOOL OF HEALTH INFORMATION MGT, LUTH, IDIARABA, LAGOS STATE 100 252 SCHOOL OF HEALTH INFORMATION MGT, OAU TEACHING HOSPITAL, ILE-IFE, OSUN STATE 150 253 KOGI STATE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHNICAL), KABBA, KOGI STATE 120 254 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, (TECH), LAFIAGI, KWARA STATE 150 255 KASHIM-IBRAHIM COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, MAIDUGURI, BORNO STATE 100 256 MICHAEL OTEDOLA COLLEGE OF PRIMARY EDUCATION, MOFORIJI, LAGOS STATE 100 257 NWAFOR ORIZU COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, NSUGBE, ANAMBRA STATE 120 258 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, OJU, BENUE STATE 120 259 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ORO, KWARA STATE 100 260 SHEHU SHAGARI COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, SOKOTO, SOKOTO STATE 100 261 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, WAKA-BIU, BORNO STATE 100 262 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, WARRI, DELTA STATE 100 263 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ZING, TARABA STATE 100 264 FCT COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ZUBA, ABUJA, FCT 150 265 BAUCHI INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION, KANGERE, BAUCHI STATE 100 266 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, LANLATE, OYO STATE 100 267 A.D. RUFAI COLLEGE OF EDU. FOR LEGAL AND ISLAMIC STUDIES, MISAU, BAUCHI STATE 120 268 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, BILLIRI, GOMBE STATE 100 269 ARABIC AND ISLAMIC COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, POTISKUM, YOBE STATE 120 270 ANGEL CROWN COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GIDAN-DAYA, FCT-ABUJA 120 271 ASSANUSIYAH COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, IPETUMODU, OSUN STATE 100 272 BEST LEGACY COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, OGBOMOSO, OYO STATE 100 273 CALVIN FOUNDATION COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, NAKA, BENUE STATE 160 274 CITY COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GARKI, ABUJA, FCT 160 275 COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ERO, AKURE, ONDO STATE 100 276 SCHOOL OF HEALTH INFORMATION MGT, NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIV TEACHING HOSPITAL, NNEWI 180 277 UNIVERSITY OF CALABAR TEACHING HOSPITAL SCHOOL OF HEALTH INFORMATION MGT. 140 278 SCHOOL OF HEALTH INFORMATION MGT (UNIBEN TEACHING HOSPITAL), BENIN, EDO STATE 140 279 SCHOOL OF HEALTH INFORMATION MGT (UNIMAID TEACHING HOSPITAL), MAIDUGURI 130 280 SCHOOL OF HEALTH INFORMATION MGT (UCH, IBADAN, OYO STATE) 150 281 SCHOOL OF BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING, MAIDUGURI, BORNO STATE 130 282 SCHOOL OF BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING, UNIVERSITY OF BENIN TEACHING HOSP, BENIN 120 283 CLARA SCHOOL OF MEDIA AND PERFORMING ARTS,SAW MILL DRIVE,YENAGOA,BAYELSA STATE 110 284 IBOM INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT AND TECHNOLOGY, IKOT EKPENE, AKWA IBOM STATE 120 285 ADEYEMI COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ONDO, ONDO STATE 150 286 ALVAN IKOKU COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, OWERRI, IMO STATE 100 287 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ABEOKUTA, OGUN STATE 120 288 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, EHA-AMUFU, ENUGU STATE 120 289 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, KATSINA, KATSINA STATE 140 290 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, OBUDU, CROSS RIVER STATE 100 291 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (SPECIAL), OYO, OYO STATE 100 292 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHN.), AKOKA, LAGOS STATE 100 293 FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECH.), ASABA, DELTA STATE 100