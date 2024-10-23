Global Cyber Attacks Surge to 600 Million Daily, Microsoft Reveals

The 2024 Microsoft Digital Defense Report has revealed a staggering increase in global cyber attacks, with incidents doubling to 600 million per day, highlighting the escalating threat in the digital landscape.

This alarming statistic was disclosed by Mr. Colin Baumgart, Commercial Solution Area Director at Microsoft South Africa, during his presentation at the virtual Microsoft Africa AI Journalist Academy on Wednesday.

The presentation, titled “Cybersecurity in the Era of AI,” shed light on the growing collaboration between state actors and cybercriminals, as well as the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in intensifying cyber threats.

Baumgart highlighted that Microsoft receives over 78 trillion security signals daily from the cloud, endpoints, software tools, and its partner ecosystem. These signals play a critical role in detecting, understanding, and defending against the ever-growing array of digital threats.

The rise in data breaches has also been significant, with more than one billion stolen records reported in 2024, according to TechCrunch. These breaches have not only exposed personal information but have also emboldened cybercriminals seeking to profit from such attacks.

“As cyber threats evolve, so must the strategies to combat them,” Baumgart said. “This requires a concerted effort from individuals, organisations, and governments, as cyber threats do not recognise boundaries and can affect countless users across interconnected networks.”

Baumgart emphasised that partnerships and collaboration within the cybersecurity ecosystem are crucial to addressing these challenges. Sharing threat intelligence and best practices can contribute to a more robust and secure digital environment.

He also acknowledged that the same technologies designed to empower people and businesses could also be leveraged by cybercriminals. With the increasing use of AI to launch sophisticated cyber attacks, traditional defence mechanisms are being bypassed, and malicious activities are becoming more automated.

To counter these evolving threats, Baumgart explained that Microsoft’s security strategies must continue to adapt. The partnership between AI and human expertise is vital in this effort, as AI can efficiently analyse vast amounts of data, but human judgment remains essential in making complex, nuanced decisions.

As the global cybersecurity landscape continues to shift, the balance between leveraging AI and maintaining human oversight will be key to staying ahead of AI-driven cyber threats.