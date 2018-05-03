Reps to Pass 2018 Budget Next Week

The House of Representatives has reassured Nigerians of its preparedness to pass the 2018 budget by next week.

The reassurance is coming after its failure to pass the budget as earlier scheduled for the end of April.

Abdulrazak Namdas, Chairman House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, while briefing journalists said that he was no longer speculating on the date.

He disclosed that the budget would be laid on Tuesday after which the House would ensure its passage the same week.

Tuesday would make it exactly six months and one day, after President Muhammad Buhari presented the 2018 Appropriation Bill of N8.612 trillion, which he tagged budget of recovery, to a joint session of National Assembly on November 7, 2017.

Although the budget processes was done in a very quiet manner, devoid of controversies as witnessed in some others previously, it was also said to have witness so much delay and speculations over its passage.

“I’m no longer speculating, I am sure now,” he said, saying that they have actually being work hard to ensure the passage of the budget.

Speaking on the proposed suspension of sitting in protest of the numerous killings in the country, he said the House decided to face the budget passage before considering the suspension of sitting, stressing that the budget was more important, hence it was given priority before the protest.

Immediately after two Catholic priests and other worshippers were killed in Benue state, the House passed a resolution to suspend sittings for three legislative days in protest of these killings throughout the country.