KEY POINTS

Pension industry assets under management reached N31.8tn in August 2026, up N4.34tn from December 2025.

About 350,000 new contributors joined the Contributory Pension Scheme between December and August.

PenOp says the time for processing retirement benefits has fallen from about 21 months to 48 hours, subject to data recapture and verification.

Pension fund exposure to Federal Government securities declined from 65 per cent to 55.9 per cent.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s pension industry assets under management rose to N31.8 trillion in August 2026, an increase of N4.34 trillion, or 15.8 per cent, from December 2025, the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) has said.

The association’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthonia Ifeanyi-Okoro, disclosed this at its 2026 Annual Media Retreat, held virtually on Tuesday.

The retreat was themed “Telling the Pension Story: The Journey So Far”.

Ifeanyi-Okoro said about 350,000 new contributors joined the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) between December 2025 and August 2026, bringing the number of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders to approximately 11.4 million.

She attributed the increase in pension assets to improved performance in the equities market, new contributors and recovery efforts.

She also identified the introduction of the N52,500 Minimum Pension Guarantee for eligible retirees as one of the industry’s recent milestones.

Another development, she said, was the reduction in the time required to process retirement benefits from about 21 months to 48 hours, provided beneficiaries had completed data recapture and their information had been verified.

“This is quite a significant achievement for us as an industry. We have brought the waiting time down to 48 hours,” she said.

She urged RSA holders to update their personal information early to prevent delays when applying for retirement benefits.

On investment diversification, Ifeanyi-Okoro said pension fund exposure to Federal Government securities declined from about 65 per cent of total assets at the end of 2025 to 55.9 per cent in August 2026.

She said operators were gradually exploring other investment opportunities, including infrastructure, real estate, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and private equity.

According to her, the move would allow pension funds to support economic development while maintaining the security of contributors’ savings and their ability to meet future pension obligations.

“Our first priority is to guarantee that retirees have a liveable wage when they retire.

“However, we also want to ensure that pension assets are utilised effectively and beneficially for Nigeria’s economy,” she said.

On employer compliance, the PenOp chief executive said the industry had issued 12,000 electronic Pension Clearance Certificates to compliant employers and recovered N1.18 billion from defaulting employers.

She said employers who deducted pension contributions from workers’ salaries but failed to remit the money into their RSAs were withholding funds belonging to employees.

“It is unfair for any employer to deduct pension contributions from employees’ salaries and fail to remit the money into their Retirement Savings Accounts.

“That money belongs to the employee, and employers who withhold it are breaking the law,” she said.

Ifeanyi-Okoro said improving compliance, expanding pension coverage and strengthening enforcement would remain priorities in 2027.

She also highlighted PENCare, a healthcare initiative designed to support low-income retirees under the CPS, particularly those struggling to meet medical expenses from their pension income.

She said the Minimum Pension Guarantee and PENCare were introduced in collaboration with the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

THE ISSUES

The increase in pension assets reflects growth in the pool of funds managed by the industry, but it does not mean every contributor’s retirement savings rose by 15.8 per cent. The overall figure is influenced by investment performance, new contributions and other inflows, while individual RSA balances will vary.

The reduction in the industry’s exposure to Federal Government securities also signals an effort to spread pension investments across more asset classes. Infrastructure, property and private equity could provide additional investment opportunities, but these assets carry different risks and may take longer to generate returns.

For pension operators, the challenge is to earn sustainable returns without putting contributors’ savings at unnecessary risk. Pension funds must remain available to meet retirement obligations, even when investments are tied to projects that take years to generate income.

The reported reduction in retirement benefit processing time could also improve confidence in the pension system. However, the 48-hour timeline is conditional. Contributors who have not completed data recapture or whose records require further verification may still experience delays.

Employer compliance remains another concern. When companies deduct pension contributions but fail to remit them, workers lose access to money intended to support them in retirement. The N1.18 billion recovered from defaulting employers shows the importance of enforcement, although the amount recovered does not establish how much remains outstanding across the industry.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This growth is supported by improved equities market performance, new contributors and recovery efforts.” – Anthonia Ifeanyi-Okoro, Chief Executive Officer, PenOp.

“Our first priority is to guarantee that retirees have a liveable wage when they retire.” – Anthonia Ifeanyi-Okoro, Chief Executive Officer, PenOp.

“That money belongs to the employee, and employers who withhold it are breaking the law.” – Anthonia Ifeanyi-Okoro, Chief Executive Officer, PenOp.

WHAT’S NEXT

PenOp says it will focus on improving employer compliance, expanding pension participation and strengthening enforcement in 2027.

The industry is also expected to continue its investment diversification efforts and encourage RSA holders to complete data recapture.

The effectiveness of these measures will depend on whether they translate into better retirement benefits, faster access to savings and stronger protection of contributors’ funds.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria’s pension industry has expanded its assets and contributor base, while reporting improvements in benefit processing and employer compliance. The bigger test is whether this growth will produce more secure retirement income for contributors without exposing their savings to excessive investment risks.