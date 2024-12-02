Port Harcourt Refinery Resumes Full Operations After Upgrades

The Port Harcourt Refinery has resumed full-scale operations following a brief reduction in activities to address technical upgrades, the Managing Director of the refinery, Mr. Ibrahim Onoja, announced during a facility tour on Sunday night.

Onoja confirmed that the refinery had resumed the distribution of refined petroleum products, including Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), kerosene, and diesel, after undergoing extensive enhancements aimed at improving efficiency and reliability.

“We replaced critical equipment such as pumps and cables, and the plant is now operating optimally. We are actively trucking out products to meet market demand,” Onoja said.

The Director of Operations at the Nigeria Pipeline Storage Company (NPSC) Ltd., Mr. Moyi Maidunama, noted that the temporary scaling down of operations was necessary to address technical challenges and increase the delivery capacity of the facility.

“We are managing the evacuation process efficiently, using three loading arms for now. These measures will be resolved soon as we scale up operations,” Maidunama explained.

According to him, the refinery has already commenced the continuous evacuation of refined products, ensuring a steady supply to the market.

The terminal manager, Mr. Worlu Joel, highlighted the improved efficiency of the refinery’s loading facilities, with 11 functional loading bays. He stated that while only three bays are currently operational, each can load three trucks every 15 minutes.

“We have surplus products ready for distribution. If 100 trucks were available today, we could evacuate all within five hours. However, the challenge lies with the slow turnout of tanker drivers,” Joel remarked.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) announced on November 26 that the refinery had resumed operations after undergoing extensive rehabilitation. The Port Harcourt Refinery, comprising two units with a combined refining capacity of 210,000 barrels per day (bpd), had not operated at full capacity for over two decades.

The rehabilitation journey began in March 2019, when the refinery was shut down for the first phase of repairs. Italy’s Maire Tecnimont was contracted for the review, with oil giant Eni serving as technical adviser. In 2021, following the Federal Executive Council’s (FEC) approval of a $1.5 billion budget, the NNPC commenced the repair works.

The project reached a significant milestone on December 21, 2023, when the government announced the mechanical completion and flare start-off of the refinery.

The full restoration of the Port Harcourt Refinery’s operations marks a critical step in Nigeria’s efforts to reduce reliance on imported petroleum products. The upgraded facility is expected to alleviate the perennial challenges of fuel scarcity and bolster local refining capacity.

This development positions the refinery as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s drive for energy self-sufficiency while promising enhanced supply chain efficiencies for petroleum products.