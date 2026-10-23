Alia inaugurates Tinubu door-to-door campaign in Benue

By Emmanuella Opara | October 23rd 2026

KEY POINTS

Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia has inaugurated a door-to-door campaign movement for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Movement founder Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, donated 25 vehicles to support campaign activities.

Former Governor Gabriel Suswam urged Nigerians, particularly youths, to support Tinubu’s re-election.

Alia highlighted his administration’s reported progress in security, healthcare and transportation.

MAIN STORY

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has inaugurated a door-to-door campaign movement for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election ahead of the 2027 general elections, with its founder, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, donating 25 vehicles to support its activities.

The inauguration took place on Thursday at IBB Square in Makurdi, where campaign materials were also distributed as the movement began preparations to mobilise support across the state.

Alia urged members to take Tinubu’s campaign message to communities and engage residents on the Federal Government’s policies and programmes.

The governor attributed some achievements of his administration to support from the Tinubu-led Federal Government. He said his government had compiled a 128-page booklet documenting projects executed across Benue.

On security, Alia claimed that insecurity had been reduced to three local government areas, creating opportunities for internally displaced persons to return to their communities.

He also disclosed that medical equipment had been procured for the state’s 23 general hospitals to improve healthcare delivery.

According to him, three containers carrying the equipment had arrived in Lagos for clearance, while other consignments were still at sea.

The governor further announced plans to procure additional vehicles for Benue Links Nigeria Ltd. to ease transportation difficulties faced by residents.

He recalled that his administration donated 100 buses to the state-owned transport company within its first 100 days in office.

Alia commended Tompolo for establishing the movement and assured him that the donated vehicles would be put to good use.

Former Benue Governor Gabriel Suswam also urged Nigerians, particularly young people, to support Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Suswam said the President had taken economic decisions aimed at securing Nigeria’s long-term development, acknowledging that the policies were difficult in the short term but arguing that they were intended to benefit future generations.

The Benue coordinator of the movement, Maurice Orwough, thanked the convener and other stakeholders for supporting the initiative.

He said the movement would extend its activities to communities across the state to strengthen its structures ahead of the 2027 elections.

Orwough identified the student loan scheme, local government autonomy and other government policies as issues the campaign would communicate to residents.

Ekpemupolo, represented at the event by Kestin Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Ltd., expressed confidence in the acceptance of Tinubu’s re-election bid.

He said security remained a priority for the President and urged residents to scrutinise politicians’ promises and intentions before making electoral decisions.

THE ISSUES

The inauguration adds to political mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the movement planning to use direct community engagement to promote Tinubu’s policies and re-election bid.

The donation of 25 vehicles provides logistical support for the campaign, while the governor’s remarks on security, healthcare and transportation highlight issues likely to feature in political discussions across Benue.

WHAT’S NEXT

The movement plans to expand its grassroots structures and engage residents across Benue State ahead of the 2027 elections.

Its effectiveness will depend on its ability to sustain community outreach and communicate the policies it intends to promote.

BOTTOM LINE

The inauguration of Tinubu’s door-to-door campaign movement in Benue signals another effort to build grassroots support for the President’s re-election, backed by a donation of 25 vehicles from its founder, Tompolo.