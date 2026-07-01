Plateau, NIPSS partner to review science and innovation policy

Key points

Plateau State and NIPSS have agreed to collaborate on reviewing the state’s science, technology and innovation policy.

The review aims to align the policy with emerging technologies, innovation and economic development priorities.

The revised framework will focus on digital transformation, innovation commercialisation, agriculture and intellectual property protection.

Both organisations will establish a joint technical team after signing a Memorandum of Understanding.

Main story

The Plateau State Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) have agreed to collaborate on reviewing the state’s science, technology and innovation policy to better support economic development and emerging technologies.

The Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Cletus Shurkuk, announced the partnership during a working visit to NIPSS in Jos alongside senior ministry officials.

Shurkuk said the existing policy had become outdated and no longer adequately addressed current priorities such as innovation management, revenue generation and technology-driven socioeconomic development.

He explained that the review would align the state’s STI framework with emerging technologies, innovation priorities and broader economic development objectives.

The commissioner requested NIPSS to provide technical support, policy expertise and institutional capacity building throughout the review process to ensure the new policy is practical and implementable.

He said the collaboration would strengthen institutional capacity, improve policy implementation and increase the ministry’s contribution to sustainable economic growth.

Shurkuk also stressed the need for the revised policy to identify, nurture and commercialise local innovations while providing innovators with opportunities to attract investment and protect their intellectual property.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Peter Bot, said the review would also prioritise staff development, digital literacy and human capital as key drivers of successful science and technology programmes.

Bot added that agriculture would feature prominently in the new policy through value addition initiatives, particularly food processing industries aimed at reducing post-harvest losses, creating jobs and expanding the state’s economy.

Responding, the Director-General of NIPSS, Prof. Tayo Omotayo, represented by Prof. Kyanta Tanyigna, recommended that the revised policy incorporate digital transformation, research and development, innovation commercialisation, intellectual property protection and stronger collaboration among government institutions.

Tanyigna also called for extensive consultations involving ministries, federal agencies, research institutions, development partners and local governments before the policy is submitted for government approval.

Both organisations agreed to jointly prepare and review a draft Memorandum of Understanding before forwarding it for approval and formal signing.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to establish a joint technical team to begin the policy review once the MoU receives the necessary approvals.

The issues

Many state science and technology policies were developed before the rapid growth of digital technologies, artificial intelligence and innovation-driven economies. Updating these frameworks is increasingly seen as essential for attracting investment, commercialising research, supporting local innovators and creating technology-driven jobs.

What’s being said

“The existing policy is outdated and inadequate for addressing contemporary challenges, particularly revenue generation, innovation management and technology-driven socioeconomic transformation.” — Dr Cletus Shurkuk

“The revised policy should incorporate digital transformation, innovation commercialisation, research development, intellectual property protection and stronger collaboration across government institutions.” — Prof. Kyanta Tanyigna

What’s next

The two organisations will establish a joint technical team after approving and signing a Memorandum of Understanding, paving the way for a comprehensive review of Plateau State’s science, technology and innovation policy.

Bottom line

Plateau State is seeking to modernise its science and innovation policy through a partnership with NIPSS, with the aim of making technology and innovation a stronger driver of economic growth, job creation and industrial development.