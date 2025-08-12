Paris vs Tottenham 2025 UEFA Super Cup Preview: Kick-off, Line-ups & Predictions

It’s mid-August in Italy, the air is heavy with summer heat, and the stage is set at Stadio Friuli for a match that feels far bigger than just a curtain-raiser. On Wednesday, August 13, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur will clash in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup — a meeting of two clubs riding very different emotional waves but both desperate to make a statement.

Kick-off is at 21:00 CET. But let’s be honest: the buzz has been building for weeks.

The Trophy That’s More Than Just a Warm-Up

On paper, the Super Cup is simply a face-off between the Champions League winners and the Europa League winners. But if you’ve followed European football long enough, you know it’s also a litmus test — a sneak peek at the months ahead.

For PSG, fresh from their first-ever Champions League triumph and a historic treble, this isn’t just about adding another piece of silverware to their already glittering 2025 collection. It’s about starting the season with the same swagger that demolished Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich just a few months ago.

For Tottenham, it’s different. This is their Super Cup debut, a first chance for new manager Thomas Frank to show Spurs fans what this “new era” really looks like. And while beating the European champions in your very first game might sound like a Hollywood script, football’s history books have a funny way of rewarding belief.

PSG: Same Faces, Same Firepower

If Tottenham’s summer was a shake-up, Paris’ was a slow burn. Luis Enrique has kept faith with the core that conquered Europe. That means Ousmane Dembélé, the 2024/25 Champions League Player of the Season, and 19-year-old sensation Désiré Doué will once again be leading the charge.

The only notable addition? Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, giving Enrique extra depth between the sticks. And with João Neves suspended, expect the midfield trio of Warren Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, and Fabián Ruiz to dictate the rhythm.

It’s not just the names that should worry Tottenham — it’s the battle scars. Last season, PSG beat four Premier League sides (Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal) on their way to lifting the Champions League. And yes, Spurs fans, they did knock out Arsenal in the semi-final. The Paris camp knows exactly how to dismantle English opposition.

Predicted PSG XI: Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.

Spurs: A New Era, A Big First Test

Over in north London, the summer brought big changes. Ange Postecoglou, the man who guided Spurs to their Europa League victory, is gone. In comes Thomas Frank — tactically adaptable, detail-obsessed, and known for squeezing every drop of potential from his squads.

Star forward Heung-Min Son has also departed, but Spurs moved quickly to strengthen. Mohammed Kudus arrives from West Ham, Mathys Tel makes his loan move permanent, and Bayern Munich’s João Palhinha joins on loan to solidify the midfield.

The big question? Formation. Frank is famous for shifting between a back three and back four, mixing high press with measured build-up play. His first competitive match comes against the most complete squad in Europe — hardly a gentle introduction.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kudus, Sarr, Odobert; Richarlison.

What the Coaches Are Saying

Luis Enrique (PSG): “It’s a special match — Champions League and Europa League winners together. We’re here to win, even if this preparation is different from a normal season. As champions of Europe, we accept the challenge fully.”

Ousmane Dembélé (PSG forward): “If we want to stay champions, we keep winning trophies. It’s that simple. This is the first step of the season, and we hope we can start strong.”

Thomas Frank (Tottenham): “It’s a final. It’s fantastic. We know Paris are the best team in Europe, but this is football. Two good teams, one trophy, and we believe we can win.”

Micky van de Ven (Tottenham defender): “It’s a beautiful way to start the season. We know Paris are strong — they’ve shown that — but these are the matches you dream of playing.”

History Says… Champions Don’t Always Win

If you think the Champions League holders always walk away with the Super Cup, think again. Yes, Real Madrid did it in 2024, but the record shows only 29 wins for the European champions in 49 editions. In other words, the door is open — Tottenham just need to step through it.

And let’s not forget: this is neutral ground in Udine. It’s not the Parc des Princes. It’s not Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Super Cups have a way of throwing up surprises when played away from home comforts.

A Venue Built for a Big Night

Stadio Friuli, home of Udinese, isn’t just a scenic slice of northern Italy. It’s a stadium with recent European pedigree, having hosted four matches in the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, including Spain’s win over Germany in the final.

Since the Super Cup moved away from its long-time home in Monaco, it has been on a European tour — Prague, Cardiff, Tbilisi, Trondheim, Skopje, Tallinn, Istanbul, Budapest, Belfast, Helsinki, Piraeus, Warsaw… and now Udine.

Italian fans know how to create an atmosphere, and with PSG’s ultras and Spurs’ travelling support both expected in force, this could be one of the loudest nights Friuli has seen in years.

What to Watch For

Here’s where it gets tasty:

Midfield battle: Palhinha’s steel versus Zaïre-Emery’s energy could decide the tempo.

Wide threats: Dembélé and Kvaratskhelia stretching Spurs’ back line will test Frank’s defensive shape.

Press resistance: Can Tottenham play through PSG’s aggressive press without losing their nerve?

Set pieces: With Romero, Van de Ven, and Palhinha, Spurs have height. Paris will need to defend their box well.

And then there’s the mental side. For PSG, this is about maintaining dominance. For Spurs, it’s about proving they belong on this stage — not as guests, but as genuine contenders.

The Intangibles: Momentum vs. Hunger

Sometimes football isn’t about formations or stats — it’s about mood. Paris enter with the swagger of champions. But there’s also a danger: complacency. Tottenham come in hungrier, fresher, and with something to prove.

You could compare it to a heavyweight boxing match: one fighter’s defending the belt, the other’s desperate to take it. And as we’ve seen in football — from Porto in 2004 to Eintracht Frankfurt’s European run — hunger can be a great leveller.

Prediction?

On paper, PSG should win. Their squad is settled, their stars are in form, and they’ve shown time and again they can handle English opposition.

But Tottenham’s unpredictability under Thomas Frank is their biggest weapon. If Kudus and Tel hit the ground running, and Palhinha manages to frustrate PSG’s midfield flow, this could get very interesting. Let’s put it this way — if Paris score first, they might run away with it. If Tottenham score first, we could be in for a nerve-shredding classic.

Final Thought

Whatever happens, the 2025 UEFA Super Cup isn’t just a game — it’s a statement. For PSG, it’s a declaration that their treble was no one-season wonder. For Spurs, it’s a chance to write a bold first chapter under Thomas Frank. And for the rest of us? It’s 90 minutes (or maybe more) of pure football theatre on a summer night in Italy.