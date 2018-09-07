Osinbajo Goes to Market, Witnesses Tradermoni Disbursement to Traders

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo literally lit up the Utako Market in Abuja as he arrived Thursday to witness the disbursement of collateral and interest free loan, Tradermoni to petty traders.

He also used the opportunity to interact with the traders, while also delivering a message of support from the Buhari administration.

Osinbajo told the traders that in line with the agenda to spread prosperity and reduce poverty, the Federal Government will continue to initiate and sustain programmes aimed at uplifting Nigerians at the bottom of the pyramid, especially petty traders regardless of socio-political background.

The scheme is part of the Social Investment Programme of the Buhari administration.