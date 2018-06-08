Osinbajo Explains Reason for Returning to Abuja by Road after Chopper Incident

Laolu Akande, the spokesman to vice president Yemi Osinbajo has explained why his principal had to return to the State House by road.

“VP Osinbajo attended the graduation ceremony of Nigeria Customs Senior Course in Gwagwalada today.

“On his way back, it was decided, for technical reasons, not to fly the chopper that had brought him to the venue. He drove back to the Presidential Villa & continued his schedule,” Akande tweeted.

The chopper that was to convey Osibanjo from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada in Abuja, was forced to land few seconds after take off on Thursday.

Osinbajo was in the school for the graduation ceremony of Senior Division Course 1/2018 participants.

The chopper had earlier taken the Vice President to the college for the ceremony.

Reports claimed that while taking off, it could not ascend beyond the trees level, before it emitted thick smoke and landed on the same spots few seconds after take off.