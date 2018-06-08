Buhari Asks AFREXIM Bank to Sync Lending Initiatives with Nigeria’s Agricultural Programmes

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja, requested the African Export – Import Bank, AFREXIM, to align its lending schemes with the agricultural priorities of the present administration.

Speaking while receiving the President of the Bank and Chairman of its Board of the Directors at the State House during a courtesy call, President Buhari acknowledged the fact that Nigeria was the biggest beneficiary of AFREXIM’s loans and facilities.

He however observed that in spite of the impressive array of lending to institutions and industries in Nigeria, Agriculture didn’t feature very well and needed to be taken on board.