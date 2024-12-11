OPEC Appoints Adeyemi-Bero As Chairman Of Board Of Governors For 2025

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has appointed Ademola Adeyemi-Bero as the Chairman of its Board of Governors for 2025. The announcement was made during the 189th OPEC Conference, further solidifying Nigeria’s leadership role in the global energy sector.

Adeyemi-Bero, who brings over 38 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, is the Chief Executive Officer of FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P), a prominent Nigerian independent oil company.

A statement issued in Abuja by Nneamaka Okafor, spokesperson to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, described the appointment as a significant achievement for Nigeria.

“This prestigious role highlights Nigeria’s influence within OPEC and underscores the nation’s commitment to shaping global energy policies,” the statement noted.

Prior to this appointment, Adeyemi-Bero had been confirmed as Nigeria’s OPEC Governor for 2025. Lokpobiri hailed the new chairman’s elevation as a testament to Nigeria’s active contributions to the global oil industry and emphasised the importance of the role in advocating for balanced energy policies that benefit producers, consumers, and the global economy.

The minister also expressed gratitude to the outgoing OPEC Governor for Nigeria, Gabriel Aduda, acknowledging his exemplary service and instrumental role in enhancing Nigeria’s presence and influence within OPEC.

Additionally, OPEC named Adeeb Al-Aama, Governor of Saudi Arabia, as the Alternate Chairman of the Board of Governors for 2025.

The conference addressed critical issues, including reports from the Secretary-General and the Economic Commission Board (ECB), while also extending the tenure of OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais for an additional three years, effective 1 August 2025. Member nations lauded Al Ghais for his exceptional leadership and dedication to OPEC’s objectives.

Adeyemi-Bero’s appointment marks another milestone for Nigeria in the international energy arena, reaffirming the nation’s strategic importance in global energy policy discussions.