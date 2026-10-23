BizWatch News Spotlight on Food Security | NIFST: 50 Years of Scientific Impact

How can food science and innovation help strengthen Nigeria’s food security? In this edition of BizWatch News Spotlight, we spotlight the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST) as it marks 50 years of scientific impact, professional development and contributions to Nigeria’s food industry.

At its 50th Conference and Annual General Meeting, ÈKÓ 2026, food scientists, researchers, industry leaders and policymakers are examining how scientific research can be transformed into practical solutions, commercially viable products and sustainable business opportunities.

With the theme “Transforming Food Research into Enterprise through Innovation and Commercialization for Sustainable Development,” the conference highlights critical issues shaping Nigeria’s food sector, including food safety and quality, sustainable food processing, value addition, food waste reduction, local crop innovation and access to markets.

As Nigeria continues to confront food security challenges, the conversation extends beyond food production to the importance of research commercialisation, stronger collaboration between industry and academia, and innovations that can support local enterprises, create jobs and improve nutrition.

Watch BizWatch News Spotlight for insights into the science, innovation and business opportunities shaping the future of food security in Nigeria.

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