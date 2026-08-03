NACCIMA opens applications for $150m business expansion fund

Key points

NACCIMA has launched applications for a $150 million offshore financing facility to support Nigerian businesses.

The fund will provide long-term, single-digit interest loans for business expansion, modernisation and technology acquisition.

Eligible companies must meet financial, governance and membership requirements to access a minimum of $10 million.

Main story

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has opened applications for a $150 million offshore expansion facility aimed at improving access to long-term, low-cost financing for Nigerian businesses.

The association said the financing programme, developed in partnership with Germany-based banking group ODDO BHF SE, is designed to support business expansion, modernisation and industrial growth by providing eligible companies with single-digit interest funding.

Applications are being submitted through a dedicated digital portal unveiled during the Infrastructure Conference 2026 at the Afrexim Tower in Abuja.

According to NACCIMA, the facility targets businesses in manufacturing, agro-processing, energy, logistics, mineral beneficiation and transportation, while 20 per cent of the funding has been reserved for companies operating in the digital economy and information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

Chairman of the Joint NACCIMA-ODDO BHF Working Group Committee, Waheed Olagunju, said the initiative was created to establish a transparent investment pipeline capable of attracting international capital while supporting the growth of viable Nigerian businesses.

He explained that qualified enterprises would be eligible to access financing starting from $10 million with repayment periods of at least seven and a half years.

Under the programme, beneficiaries will be required to allocate between 35 and 50 per cent of the financing to procuring eligible machinery, equipment, goods and services from Europe, while the balance may be invested in approved projects within Nigeria or other designated markets.

To qualify, applicants must demonstrate financial viability, provide at least three years of audited financial statements, comply with environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, and be verified financial members of recognised organised private sector associations, including NACCIMA, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) or the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI).

NACCIMA said the initiative forms part of its broader strategy to expand access to international financing and strengthen the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses.

The issues

Limited access to affordable long-term financing remains one of the biggest constraints facing Nigerian businesses, particularly manufacturers and exporters. By connecting local firms with international capital, the facility aims to address funding challenges that have slowed industrial expansion, technology adoption and productivity growth.

What’s being said

“What we are launching today is a transparent, globally aligned investment origination pipeline as a demonstration of investors’ confidence in Nigeria’s economy.” — Waheed Olagunju, Chairman, Joint NACCIMA-ODDO BHF Working Group Committee.

“The Joint NACCIMA-ODDO Committee has developed a rigorous framework that enables viable, ESG-compliant Nigerian enterprises to access capital.” — Waheed Olagunju.

“This initiative underlines NACCIMA’s commitment to building credible international financing pathways for Nigerian industries.” — NACCIMA.

What’s next

NACCIMA will begin processing applications from eligible businesses, with successful applicants expected to secure long-term financing for expansion, technology acquisition and productivity improvements under the new facility.

Bottom line

NACCIMA’s $150 million financing programme could improve access to long-term foreign capital for Nigerian businesses, supporting industrial expansion and technology upgrades while strengthening the competitiveness of the country’s private sector.