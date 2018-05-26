NNPC Targets Full Implementation of 2018 Budget

Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru says the state-owned oil company has introduced measures to ensure the full and effective implementation of its 2018 budget.

Mr. Baru said this was the outcome of a top Management Steering Committee Meeting to review the first quarter performance report and close out on 2017 operations.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Baru, charged all the Chief Operating Officers (COOs) of the Autonomous Business Units (ABU) and Managing Directors of Strategic Business Units (SBUs), as well as Heads of Corporate Services Units (CSUs) to focus more on the implementation aspect of the budget.

In furthering the implementation of the budget, Mr. Baru said management would do most of the front-end work by liaising with relevant government officials to see that the corporation’s budget is signed off on time.

He said, “Now that the budget is almost ready, we need all the various departments to get the relevant documents to enable us secure approval for implementation of the capital projects. What we will now do is to commit and get the approvals.

“I want us to look at the performance side very closely and channel our contributions on that. We also need to ensure that the steering committee meeting held on schedule every quarter.”

In another development, the NNPC said it was considering the expansion of the capacity development arrangement with its Joint Venture (JV) partners to facilitate a more robust cross-posting of staff between the organizations.

Chief Operating Officer (COO), Corporate Services, Mr. Isah Inuwa, stated this when he led staff on secondment from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and Shell in NNPC to a meeting with the Group Managing Director, Mr. Maikanti Baru.

The COO said the meeting was designed to appraise the GMD on what the staff on cross posting to the corporation had achieved during their assignment.

Speaking after listening to the accomplishments and challenges of the seconded staff, the GMD commended them on their diligence and their ability to achieve so much in the face of the challenge of working in an environment different from that of their primary employers.

The cross-posting arrangement is a scheme designed to deepen understanding among the JV partners and develop capacity.