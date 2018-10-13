Obasanjo Describes Buhari’s Delay in AfCFTA Ratification as Weakness

Obasanjo Describes Buhari’s Delay in AfCFTA Ratification as Weakness

By
- October 14, 2018
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
97
0
Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Saturday described President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay in signing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a sign of weakness by the president.

Obasanjo said this on Saturday while speaking at the second Babacar Ndiaye lecture series organised by Afreximbank in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the ongoing IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings.

“We now have the Continental Free Trade Agreement which is a good idea and I can assure that Nigeria will soon sign.

“Hopefully we will soon have a president who will be able to sign because the president that is there now, his hands are too weak to sign,” he added.

Details later…

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

FG Places over 50 High Profile Individuals on Travel Restriction

The Federal Government has placed a foreign travel