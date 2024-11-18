NYSC’s New Minimum Wage Of ₦77,000: A Promise Of Hope Or Just Another Audio Policy?

The recent announcement by the Federal Government to increase the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) monthly allowance to ₦77,000 has stirred mixed reactions among Corps members and the general public. While many Corps members are excited at the prospect of a significant pay raise, there are growing concerns about whether this promise will be fulfilled or if it’s just another case of “audio money”—a popular term used to describe government promises that are never implemented.

This article examines the current state of the proposed allowance increase, the history of NYSC stipends, and the reactions from stakeholders.

The Long Journey of NYSC Allowance: From ₦60 to ₦33,000

The NYSC scheme was established in 1973 by General Yakubu Gowon to foster national unity and integration. At the inception of the program, corps members received a modest stipend of about ₦60 per month, which was increased over the years in response to inflation and economic realities. Before 2011, the allowance was set at ₦9,775 but was increased to ₦19,800 during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. In 2020, amidst demands for better compensation, the allowance was further increased to ₦33,000 following the implementation of the new minimum wage of ₦30,000 for federal civil servants.

The recent proposal to raise the allowance to ₦77,000 aligns with the new national minimum wage announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which took effect in July 2024. While civil servants have started receiving their updated salaries, NYSC members are yet to benefit from this increase, leading to frustration among corps members who feel left behind. Many corps members have expressed disappointment over the delay, especially given the rising cost of living in Nigeria.

However, the economic realities of 2024 are far different from what they were four years ago. Inflation, skyrocketing food prices, and the removal of fuel subsidies have rendered the current ₦33,000 allowance inadequate, prompting calls for another review to reflect the current cost of living.

The ₦77,000 Minimum Wage Promise: A Ray of Hope?

On October 6, 2024, NYSC’s Director-General, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed, addressed the issue during an interview with the BBC Hausa Service. He explained that although the increase has been approved, the necessary funds have not yet been released by the government. He stated, “Not only the corps members, even our staff members’ salary has been increased about four to five months ago, but it has not been implemented yet. We are hopeful that the new pay will be implemented soon, but the funds have not been released to us yet”.

This delay has caused widespread disappointment among corps members, many of whom were counting on the increased allowance to cope with rising living costs. The NYSC DG further mentioned that the approval came through a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission dated September 25, 2024, signed by the Commission’s Chairman, Mr. Ekpo Nta. Despite this, the increased allowance was not reflected in the October payment, leading to confusion among corps members nationwide.

Reactions from Corps Members and Stakeholders

The delay in implementing the new allowance has left many Corps members feeling frustrated and disillusioned.

Maryam Yusuf, a Corps member serving in Lagos, expressed her disappointment: “It’s unfair that the Federal Government has started paying civil servants the new minimum wage, but we Corps members are left out. They say we are the leaders of tomorrow, but how can we focus on our duties when we can barely afford basic necessities?”

Blessing Ojo, a Batch ‘B’ corps member serving in Lagos, shared her frustration: “We have been receiving ₦33,000 despite the government’s promise. It’s difficult to sustain oneself on this amount, especially in expensive cities like Lagos.

Musa Ibrahim, serving in Abuja, added, “We feel left out, especially when other federal workers are already benefiting from the new minimum wage. It feels like we’re not a priority”.

Similarly, Adekunle Bayo, serving in Kano, voiced his skepticism: “We’ve seen this movie before. They make grand promises, but when it comes to NYSC, they always find an excuse. We are still waiting, but many of us are not holding our breath.”

On the other hand, some stakeholders are urging patience. A senior official at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, who requested anonymity, noted that the government is dealing with multiple financial commitments and is working to ensure that the new allowance is implemented as soon as possible.

Analysis of the Situation: Realistic Expectations or Mere Promises?

The proposed increment to ₦77,000 is seen by many as a step in the right direction, reflecting the government’s acknowledgment of the financial struggles faced by Corps members. However, the delay in implementation has fueled concerns that this could become another unfulfilled promise.

The recent implementation of the new minimum wage for civil servants without including Corps members has only heightened these fears. According to reports, several states have already started paying the new wage, while Corps members continue to receive the old ₦33,000 allowance. This disparity has led to growing calls for the government to prioritize the welfare of Corps members, who are often posted to remote areas and face challenging living conditions.

Public Reactions and Analysis

Critics have questioned the government’s commitment to the welfare of corps members, arguing that the delay undermines the promise of youth empowerment. Some analysts also believe that the government needs to address underlying bureaucratic bottlenecks that delay the implementation of financial policies.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Ahmed has urged corps members to remain patient, promising that the NYSC is working with relevant authorities to ensure that the funds are released soon. He assured that once funds are made available, the increment would be implemented retroactively to cover the months missed.

The delay in paying the new allowance has broader economic implications. Analysts suggest that timely implementation of the new stipend could boost corps members’ purchasing power, thereby stimulating economic activities in their various places of primary assignment. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the government to expedite the process, emphasizing that corps members deserve to be fairly compensated for their service to the nation.

Economists argue that the delay could further erode trust in government policies, especially among the youth. The staggered implementation of the new minimum wage, with some federal employees receiving their increased pay while others, including corps members, are left out, highlights the challenges of fiscal management in Nigeria.

The Need for Urgent Action

As a serving corps member at Bizwatch Nigeria and a firsthand observer of the situation, I can attest that the government’s delay in implementing the new NYSC allowance is creating undue hardship for young Nigerians dedicating their time to national service. It is deeply troubling that while civil servants are already benefiting from the new minimum wage, corps members are left to struggle with an insufficient ₦33,000 in the face of today’s challenging economic realities.

The delay in disbursing the new allowance is not just a financial issue but also a matter of morale and motivation. The NYSC scheme is supposed to be a period of service and national integration, but how can we be expected to serve diligently when we are struggling to meet our basic needs? The government must prioritize the welfare of corps members, who play a vital role in community development and nation-building.

The Federal Government must act swiftly to disburse the promised funds and ensure that Corps members receive the ₦77,000 allowance without further delay. It’s not just a matter of fulfilling a promise; it’s about honoring the dedication and hard work of thousands of young graduates who sacrifice their time and comfort to serve the nation.

A Call to Fulfill Promises

The proposed increment to ₦77,000 is a beacon of hope for Corps members struggling to survive in a challenging economic environment. However, the delay in disbursement raises critical questions about the government’s commitment to its youth.

As the nation awaits the final implementation of this allowance, one thing is clear: it’s high time for the government to walk the talk. The youth are watching, and the government’s actions—or inactions—will significantly impact the trust and confidence of the next generation of leaders.

The ball is now in the government’s court. Will they deliver on their promise, or will the ₦77,000 allowance become another audio policy? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Nigeria’s Corps members deserve better.